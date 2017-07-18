Top 10 Cities for Pet Insurance

Pet Insurance in the U.S. by city Pet owners in big cities see the value of pet insurance because the cost of veterinary care in those areas tends to be higher.

Pet insurance, which is health insurance for companion animals, is growing rapidly throughout the U.S. Growth has been consistent across the country but appears to be gaining momentum faster in some areas.

Here are the top 10 cities in America for pet insurance quotes.

1. New York

2. Los Angeles

3. Chicago

4. Houston

5. Dallas

6. Washington D.C.

7. Atlanta

8. Boston

9. San Francisco

10. Columbus

New York City represents 2.6% of the total U.S. population but the Big Apple accounts for over 5.1% of all pet insurance quotes in the past 12 months.

"Pet insurance seems to be most popular in expensive, densely populated areas," explained Nick Braun, Founder of PetInsuranceQuotes.com. "Pet owners in these big cities see the value of pet insurance because the cost of veterinary care in those areas tends to be higher."

New York may be the most popular city for coverage but California is king when it comes to pet insurance.

In fact, The Golden State accounts for 12.7% of all pet insurance quotes in the U.S. Los Angeles (#2) accounted for the vast majority of policies within California followed by San Francisco (#9) and San Diego (#16), respectively.

There hasn't been any mass marketing for pet insurance yet, so the industry relies heavily on word-of-mouth. This partially explains why growth has been more rapid in big, densely populated cities.

