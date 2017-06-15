Simco-Ion Introduces Air Assisted Static Neutralizing Bar

Simco-Ion is excited to introduce the new IQ Easy Air Assist static neutralizing bar. The IQ Easy Air Assist bar is designed to improve discharge performance at a longer range of distances by moving ions to the target with a precise airstream.

The shockless IQ Easy Air Assist static neutralizing bar combines a high voltage power supply and static neutralizer into one integrated design. Engineered for rugged industrial use, a high pressure, shatter-proof air tube runs the length of the bar between high densities of long-life tungsten emitters. Compressed air is isolated from the high voltage and small perforations in the tube release jets of air, picking up ions produced by both polarities. It requires only a 24VDC input from your machine. The IQ Easy Air Assist bar is IP-66 rated for protection against particulate and splash. Straight and angled air fittings are supplied.