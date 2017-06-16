The best locations that only Houston locals know about and tourist are trying to find!

Sell My House Fast Houston Offers Climb, a Texas-based real estate investment company, has recently released an infographic entitled “Houston Hidden Gems.” The infographic lists a number of noteworthy establishments and attractions around Houston that provide a “true Houston experience,” as chosen by the locals. It is intended to help new visitors experience the best that the city has to offer, and avoid tourist traps.

First published on the Offer Climb blog, the infographic has already gotten a number of shares on prominent real estate blogs and social media.

An overview of Houston

The city of Houston is known for many things. Perhaps the most noteworthy fact about this Southern city is how its demographic captures the country’s future: diverse, rich, and multifaceted. Houston’s 2.2 million residents are comprised of Anglo-Saxons (38.8%), Hispanic (35.9%), African American (16.7%), Asian (6.7%), and other ethnic backgrounds (1.6%). This kind of diversity, only comparable to cities like New York and San Francisco, allows for 145 languages to be spoken in the city. Furthermore, this convergence of cultures allows for the city’s eclectic and exciting offers to tourists.

Many believe that this kind of diversity is a big contributor to Houston’s exciting food and entertainment scene. The “Houston Hidden Gems” narrows down all of these places of interests into four segments—bars, restaurants, entertainment, and attractions, making the infographic a succinct survey of one of the country’s most thriving cities.

Bars

Houston is home to an impressive number of round-the-clock bars, and a few that have made it in the infographic have quirky names such as Okra Charity Saloon, Flying Sauces Drought Emporium, and Petrol Station.

One place that has been lauded repeatedly by locals and people around the country is The Grand Prize Bar, an establishment strategically located near the Museum District. Described as “grungy” and “charming” in several online reviews, the place is frequented by an arty clientele composed of hipsters and other interesting characters. However, the Grand Prize is known not because of its crowd, but rather for their custom cocktail list. This drink list boasts a number of original, homegrown mixes that changes based on the management’s whim.

Restaurants

More and more visitors are also discovering Houston’s growing food scene that caters to all palates from end to end of the price spectrum.

For diners who are looking for the consummate French dining experience, Houston boasts of Etoile which is owned by Chef Philippe Verpiand of Provence who was recognized as Master Chef of France in 2015. Locals recommend the Foie Gras and Risotto, paired with fine chardonnay or riesling from their impressive wine list.

The Houston food scene is just as ready to serve more down to earth, but nonetheless impressive delights like hotdogs (Yoyo’s Hot Dogs) and pies (House of Pies). Locals would readily recommend these quintessentially Houston treats for the budget conscious traveller.

Other establishments worth a visit include Masraff’s, Hugo’s, Brennan’s of Houston, Ibiza Grill, and the Last Concert Café.

Entertainment

For travellers who would like to improvise on their itinerary, orare particularly undecided on what to do for the day, one entertainment spot that is not to be missed would be Funplex Amusement Park over on Beechnut Street. This one-stop entertainment hub has something for everyone, including an impressive bowling area, a roller skating rink called “Funplex’s Roller City USA”, even and even a go-kart circuit.

Houston itineraries are not complete without visits to some of these places : Battlefield Houston, Shiloh Gun Range, Psychic for Love, Urban Movement Academy, Memorial Park, and White Swan Live.

Most travel guides would recommend culminating the tour of the city by catching a show at The Improv Houston. Laugh out loud to the brilliant comedic repertoires of both local and visiting stand-up comics.

Attractions

For the purpose of providing as much variety as possible, the infographic seeks to include other venues that may not have a lot of reviews online, but are nevertheless popular to Houston locals.

Tourists who are familiar only to the usual suspects of travel content have been missing out on many other Houston attractions such as the Art Car Museum in Height Boulevard, Beer Can House on Malone Street, Retropolis on the 19th Street, Canino Produce on Airline Drive, Houston Museum of Natural Science on Hermann Park Drive, Bat Colony on Waugh Drive, and the Downtown Houston Tunnel System which is accessible via Fannin Street.

These attractions don’t get as much foot traffic as other mainstream places of interest in the city. However, with their inclusion in the Houston’s Hidden Gems infographic though, this might soon change.

