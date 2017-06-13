ReadyCloud Releases Massive Guide on CRM Statistics for 2017

CRM Infographic Our most recent guide delivers a trove of 2017 CRM statistics that all online retailers ought to be aware of.

ReadyCloud, a cross-channel ecommerce CRM software solution, has just released an in-depth guide to help online retailers better understand 2017 CRM statistics.

Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software has been around for decades. But as time has passed, and as technology has advanced, it’s greatly evolved. With a wide array of new studies now available, the most recent statistics demonstrate the competitive advantage that online businesses using a CRM have over ones that don’t.

In ReadyCloud’s newest guide – “These CRM Statistics Prove Why It Should Be in Your Marketing Arsenal” – retailers will find out how this software helps an estimated 74% of businesses improve relationships, while decreasing customer service labor costs by as much as 40% and improving sales quotas by as much as 65%. They’ll also learn about the most demanded features, and will gain access to expertly sourced information that demonstrates why CRM helps e-retailers improve productivity by 50% or more.

“Our most recent guide delivers a trove of 2017 CRM statistics that all online retailers ought to be aware of,” comments Michael Lazar, Executive Director of Marketing at ReadyCloud. “As the e-commerce industry continues to evolve, CRM is changing to meet the growing needs of a new user base. This in-depth report will keep e-tailers up-to-date on the most current metrics.’”

ReadyCloud e-commerce CRM is compatible with the most popular online marketplaces and shopping carts. It instantly creates detailed and data rich customer profiles that feature order, sales, shipping and returns history, complete with an Apple-inspired calendar, task list with team tagging, detailed reporting, and a growing list of apps and integrations. ReadyCloud offers powerful plugins that expand its functionality (available for an added monthly fee), including e-commerce shipping software (ReadyShipper) and an automated online product returns solution (ReadyReturns).

