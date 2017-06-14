Empower Analytics Joins Vanguard Software as Value-Added Reseller

“We are very excited to partner with Vanguard Software,” -Eric Baldwin, Empower Analytics CEO

Empower Analytics will begin selling and servicing Vanguard Software’s business forecasting and planning platform as part of its larger solution set, which includes management and IT consulting, as well as implementation and integration services.

The partnership merges Empower’s market strengths in IT-driven financial solutions with Vanguard’s market strengths in advanced analytics for supply chain and operations.

Empower Analytics delivers business intelligence and performance management solutions with a focus on financial planning & analysis (FP&A), as well as corporate performance management (CPM) tools. Vanguard Software provides a cloud-based forecasting and planning platform focused on supply chain and operations, with the financial-integration capability to drive complete S&OP and IBP processes.

“The synergy of this partnership is very exciting,” said Neal Goffman, VP of Sales and Marketing for Vanguard Software. “We get a partner with exceptional books of business in the SAP universe, and in FP&A. They get to bolster their market offering with the best advanced-analytic cloud platform available for supply chain, operations, and integrated business planning.”

Under the agreement, Empower Analytics will provide most post-implementation services, which may include maintenance, reporting support, best-practices training, and ongoing system integration.

“We are very excited to partner with Vanguard Software,” said Empower Analytics CEO Eric Baldwin. ”This solution will complement Empower’s product offering by providing best-in-class demand planning, forecasting, and Monte Carlo simulation options, which we are finding critical in the market place."

About Vanguard Software

Vanguard introduced its first product for decision support analysis in 1995. Today, thousands of companies across every major industry and more than 60 countries rely on Vanguard Integrated Business Planning (IBP), forecasting, and advanced analytic solutions.

About Empower Analytics

Empower Analytics implements and supports business intelligence (BI) and corporate performance management (CPM) solutions within budget and scope. Empower Analytics delivers ongoing reporting, maintenance, and training for long-term best practices.

