RepreZen Joins OAI with First OpenAPI 3.0 Editor

OpenAPI 3.0 Editing in RepreZen API Studio

RepreZen has joined the Open API Initiative, and is leading the way with early support for the new OpenAPI 3.0 draft specification in commercial & open source API Editors. Developers will gain all the recent additions to the OpenAPI Specification, or OAS, a vendor-neutral, standardized format for describing REST APIs.

OpenAPI 2.0, formerly known as the Swagger specification, is the current industry standard for API descriptions, supported by thousands of open source projects and all major API technology vendors. OpenAPI 3.0, planned for release in July 2017, is the first major update to the specification.

“OpenAPI 3.0 can describe a wider range of modern REST APIs with greater precision and detail, which in turn opens up new opportunities for code generation and dynamic runtime libraries," said RepreZen CEO Ted Epstein. “It offers improved component reuse, more flexible message schemas, and new API features like hyperlinks and webhooks."

New Open Source KaiZen Editor Introduces OpenAPI to Eclipse IDE

While there are several OpenAPI editors available, most are browser-based, taking developers out of their primary working environments. RepreZen is bringing the latest OpenAPI standard straight to millions of Eclipse users everywhere with their latest open source component, KaiZen OpenAPI Editor.

KaiZen Editor gives Eclipse developers a free option to start working with OpenAPI 2.0 or 3.0 right inside their primary development environment. KaiZen Editor provides essential OpenAPI editing features, with full access to local filesystems, on-premises version control and automated build systems. It is maintained in GitHub and available through the Eclipse Marketplace.

“We believe API specifications should be treated as first-class citizens in any software project,” said Epstein. “API-first development isn't really practical when your OpenAPI source files are segregated into their own cloud-based tool, locked inside the browser sandbox. RepreZen API Studio, and now KaiZen OpenAPI Editor, let you work with API descriptions and generated code in your primary development environment, just like any other source code."

RepreZen Joins the Open API Initiative

RepreZen joins the ranks of SmartBear, Google, IBM, salesforce.com, and MuleSoft as an official member of the Open API Initiative, an open source project formed in 2015 under the Linux Foundation.

“The OAI's commitment to interoperability and open vendor participation are a major win for the API developer community,” said Epstein. “We look forward to playing our part in fueling the next generation of API-first software development.”

RepreZen’s OpenAPI 3.0 support is now one of several major recent open source contributions from the OAI community, including IBM’s API Microgateway and MuleSoft’s API Modeling Framework.

"The RepreZen team has made valuable contributions to the Swagger-OpenAPI ecosystem, and they're helping to build out the crucial 'last mile' for OpenAPI, making API models a first-class part of the source code for Eclipse developers," said Ole Lensmar, Chairman of the Open API Initiative. "We're excited to welcome RepreZen as the newest member in our growing OAI community."

About RepreZen

RepreZen puts API developer productivity front and center with powerful API tools that integrate seamlessly into developer environments. Startup and enterprise developers can model APIs with immediate insight and visual feedback, generate OpenAPI implementation scaffolds, client libraries, documentation & more from the command line or IDE. RepreZen integrates with on-premises or cloud-based collaboration, version control and continuous delivery platforms. With fewer tools to manage, developers can focus on creating elegant APIs and microservice implementations.

Developers can download RepreZen’s API tools and start working with OpenAPI 3.0 today at RepreZen.com/OpenAPI or at the Eclipse Marketplace. For questions on incorporating OpenAPI 3.0 into your applications, please contact the RepreZen sales team.