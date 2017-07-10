To have a name like this on your client list is a big deal; we are very good at what we do and are more than prepared to take on this project.

Southwest Energy Systems was recently awarded a contract to perform an Electrical Safety Assessment at a prestigious university in Northern California. The contract represents the first phase, (nine buildings out of 91) of a multi-year project with an estimated value of over one million dollars. A representative for the engineering firm that performed the technical assessment on behalf of the university, stated “Southwest Energy Systems price was competitive; not the lowest, but the interview sealed the deal.” The selection process included written Statements of Qualifications and an interview with several Director level representatives from the University.

Ed Kavanagh, Sales Manager for Southwest Energy Systems, said about the project, “To have a name like this on your client list is a big deal; we are very good at what we do and are more than prepared to take on this project. We have a very aggressive growth plan in place for the company and projects like this are key to our success."

Jabez Brunz, Engineering Services Manager stated, “I believe the biggest reason we were awarded this project is our experience and expertise in NFPA 70E compliance. Our main focus is on the narrow discipline of Power System Studies. Our engineers have performed nearly 1000 Arc Flash Risk Assessments in the last 20 years and are considered pioneers in the industry. We are also performing similar jobs like the University of Arizona that was awarded to us in 2016. These multi-year, million dollar-plus jobs require companies that have an organized approach and methodology. Being trusted for these responsibilities is a testament to the quality we deliver to our clients.”

About Southwest Energy Systems

Southwest Energy Systems, LLC, was founded in 2006 when a group of experienced professionals came together with the goal of providing third-party electrical testing and engineering studies that would meet their clients’ needs for high quality and personalized service. We realized that a more client-focused company that was not beholden to any manufacturer would be in the best position to meet this goal.

Our clients proved us right. They wanted to work with people who had already established reputations for quality services and who would have the clients best interest in mind.

Our main office is in the Southwest, but we work with clients all over the United States. Wherever you’re located, we can bring the same kind of personalized service that our clients in Arizona enjoy.

