Dynamite Fireworks has more than 40 years of experience in the fireworks business in the greater Chicago area, and is considered a trusted information source for the safe, legal, and responsible handling of fireworks. As the Fourth of July approaches, Dynamite Fireworks owner Kris Zambo reminds potential home fireworks users of the five best practices for safe and responsible fireworks displays.

1. Perimeter

Home fireworks shows are, by necessity, launched very close to people, structures, and sometimes animals. Creating a perimeter around the launching space at a distance of 500 feet is essential to maximizing safety. A highly visible physical barrier, such as caution tape, is highly recommended.

2. Clear Launch Space

The entire surface area within the perimeter boundary must be cleared of obstructions, fire hazards such as dry leaves, and tripping hazards such as stones. If the weather is dry, it is important to check for local fireworks bans. And even if there is not a local fireworks ban, wetting down the launch area is recommended.

3. Safe Handling Techniques

Fireworks must never be pointed at any animal, structure, or person, including the person who is launching them. Fireworks should never be lit in the hands, and duds should never be re-lit. Children should be kept well outside the perimeter barricade, and teens should be carefully supervised when launching fireworks. The person launching the fireworks should remain sober and clear-headed throughout the show.

4. Water and a Fire Extinguisher

A bucket of water (or a garden hose) allows fireworks users to thoroughly wet down debris and duds before disposing of them. If sparklers are available, all users should be directed to douse them in water rather than dropping them on a table or throwing them immediately in the trash. In addition, a fire extinguisher that is rated for chemical fires is an essential tool. If anything catches on fire, it should be extinguished immediately, or the area must be evacuated and 911 called.

5. Legality and Quality Concerns

Known dangerous fireworks, including M-80s and Cherry Bombs, are illegal under federal law. Many state and local ordinances are more restrictive. Responsibility falls to the homeowner and fireworks user to ensure that all fireworks launched are legal in their area.

Homemade fireworks and low-quality fireworks are not illegal in some jurisdictions, but they can be highly dangerous. Selecting only high-quality fireworks from a trusted supplier is the best way to ensure that the fireworks behave as predicted.

Fireworks carry inherent risks, but following these five best practices can dramatically minimize the dangers. Although backyard fireworks shows are fun, it is important to always use common sense.

