Air Treatment Inc. Acquires Maynard's Heating & AC Services

On Friday, April 21, Air Treatment acquired Maynard Heating & AC Services. Maynard was founded in 2005 and has long established itself as an A+ rated company with the Better Business Bureau (BBB). After the company’s beloved owner, Karry Edward Maynard, unexpectedly passed away, his family decided to partner with Air Treatment to ensure the company’s legacy.

The company has a well-established customer base and history of providing quality HVAC services. The acquisition is expected to increase business for Air Treatment by approximately $400,000 annually.

Maynard Heating & AC Services served the Randolph County area. Its acquisition will bring all of Randolph County under Air Treatment’s umbrella, so an expanded customer base can enjoy convenient access to the company’s reliable and experienced AC services. Air Treatment’s service area previously centered on the Greensboro, NC area, approximately half an hour north of Randleman.

Maynard customers will enjoy a prompt and seamless transition; longtime customers can be reassured that the Maynard family will remain involved to help preserve and honor the identity of Maynard Heating & AC services. Details of the acquisition were provided to all Planned Service customers. Those with new installations will receive first year warranty work for their systems. Customers who have worked with Maynard’s in the past can expect the same outstanding level of service and commitment to quality that they were accustomed to from the previous company.

Both companies will now operate under the sole name of Air Treatment, offering a broad range of HVAC services for air conditioning systems, heat pumps, furnaces, geothermal systems, mini split air conditioners, indoor air quality systems, and more.

About Air Treatment Inc.

Air Treatment Inc. is a family run business that prioritizes honesty and integrity in all its service practices. Established in 1967, Air Treatment Inc. has grown significantly over the years to serve a growing customer base throughout the Greensboro, NC, area including Oak Ridge, Summerfield, High Point, Gibsonville, and more. Air Treatment is an A+ rated company with the Better Business Bureau, and diligently adheres to only the highest industry standards. For more information about Air Treatment, Inc., visit http://www.airtreatmentinc.com.