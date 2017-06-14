Today’s Inspired Latina Series Vol. III Presents Successful Launch

Jacqueline Camacho-Ruiz, center in black suit, appears with many authors from the recent Today's Inspired Latina Volume III book launch. I noticed that this movement has intensified, It’s really gaining momentum with people more than before. We now have 80 authors from the three books alone.

Under an energizing atmosphere, "Today’s Inspired Latina Volume III" May 11 Book Launch in Rolling Meadows drew over 500 attendees who waited to meet and hear from 26 Latinas authors from all walks of life.

These new authors join an exclusive sisterhood of Latinas whose stories exemplify the struggles and triumphs in their careers and family lives. Jackie Camacho-Ruiz, director of JJR Marketing, Inc. and publisher of "Today’s Inspired Latina Volume I, II and III," invited the authors to express their gratitude on stage to an engaged audience.

“I felt honored presenting these authors,” Camacho-Ruiz said. “I was blessed and amazed to see the outpouring of interest and love for these remarkable women.”

Volume III’s authors come from Chicago, Hoffman Estates, Lisle, Berwyn and Cicero while others hail from New York, New Jersey, Colombia and Mexico. The Volume III authors are: Minué Yoshida, Belisa Perez, Tamika Lecheé Morales, Margarita Duque, Lupita Tovar, Doris N. Ayala, Linda E. Alberty, Irma Siboney González, Mariela G. Camacho-Kimble, Dolly Zea, Cynthia Gomez, Jeanette V.Miranda, Karina Garden Jimenez, Zory Martínez Jaen, Leticia Madrigal, Daisy Jimenez, Alejandra Chaparro, Liliana Perez, Yanni Sánchez García, Imelda (Mely) Shine, Sarah Sanford, Carmiña Cortes, Itzel Ifatola Luna, Lorena Labastida, Ximena Atristain Bigurra and Dolores Monterroso.

As in previous "Today’s Inspired Latina" books, the series highlights Latina authors throughout the United States and around the world as they share their stories of overcoming adversity, achieving their own goals and becoming emerging community leaders. In the last two years of the book launches, the events have drawn more than 1,000 guests.

Camacho-Ruiz envisions her book series as a growing international movement as many more Latinas step forward with their own life stories. Because of this strong response, she plans to debut "Today’s Inspired Latina Volume IV" next year.

“I noticed that this movement has intensified,” she explained. “It’s really gaining momentum with people more than before. We now have 80 authors from the three books alone.”

Camacho-Ruiz thanks the many sponsors and media partners who participated in the book launch: Farmers Insurance, Brazil Express Churrasco Grill, Negocios Now, Entre Nosotros, Radionet.TV and “The Luz and Dolly Show.”

Part of "Today’s Inspired Latina Volume III" book’s proceeds benefit The Fig Factor Foundation, a 501©3 that help unleash the amazing in young Latina women.

For more information about Today’s Inspired Latina, visit http://www.todayslatina.com.

For more information about Jackie Camacho-Ruiz, visit http://www.jackiecamacho.com/

About the Book Series:

"Today’s Inspired Latina, Volume I, Volume II and Volume III," is a book series of inspiration and hope, a poignant collection of personal stories that will activate your passion. These are success stories that need to be told, to motivate our community and generations to come. By overcoming language barriers, self-doubts and other obstacles in their way, these strong Latinas are a great example of how inspiration and perseverance can lead you to happiness and success in business and life. It’s a positive, empowering read for anyone sitting on a dream and thinking it can’t come true. Today’s Inspired Latina shows that it can! Learn more at http://www.todayslatina.com

About Fig Factor Foundation:

The Fig Factor Foundation’s mission is to become a powerful catalyst for Latinas aged 15 – 25 to pursue their dreams by providing educational leadership platforms, mentorship and powerful experiences through a context of sisterhood. It was founded in September 2014, after six months of hard work to assemble the team, the program, build infrastructure and raise initial funding. Their positive impact was immediately felt at smaller local events and provided the impetus to grow. The foundation’s goal is to implement the program nationwide before expanding globally. Learn more about the foundation at http://www.thefigfactor.org.

###