Today rSmart, the industry leader in providing virtual campus concierge services via its OneCampus platform, announced the launch of its first Banner®by Ellucian Connector. The Banner Connector provides the hundreds of colleges and universities around the world using Banner systems with the ability to more efficiently create the online concierge tasks within OneCampus by directly importing critical data, reducing keystrokes and saving time.

OneCampus, a comprehensive online service discovery tool, offers students, staff, and faculty immediate access to hundreds of on-campus services including email, grades, transcripts, athletics and and so much more in one simple location. Operating for three years, OneCampus provides a quick and easy user experience, simply Click, Search and Done!

“At rSmart, we are known for continuously soliciting feedback from our clients and putting it to work,” said Tony Potts, CEO and co-founder of rSmart. “The implementation process for OneCampus has never been intensive, yet the development of connectors continues to be a priority for clients to further improve their speed to launch. We are pleased to deliver today the first in our roadmap of connectors to amplify the OneCampus experience.”

Today nearly 80 colleges and university campuses in the United States and Canada extend online campus concierge services powered by rSmart. The recently released Banner connector is the first in a series of planned connectors planned for ERP systems, course management software, and document management systems.

About rSmart

For nearly two decades, rSmart has been paving the way for higher education technology leaders through the development of open source foundations. In partnership with Indiana University, rSmart brought the OneCampus solution to market in 2014 offering college and university campuses with virtual concierge services. rSmart is venture-backed and headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.