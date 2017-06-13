GRx is pleased to announce Eric Bobst as the new GRx Oklahoma Regional Account Executive.

Originally from Pocola, Arkansas, Eric served 8 years in the United States Marine Corps as an Infantry Team leader and Vehicle Commander. After fulfilling his service obligations in several countries in the Far East as well as Afghanistan, Eric decided it was time to pursue a corporate career. Eric currently lives in Tulsa, Oklahoma and is excited to start the next chapter of his life with GRx.

Eric will provide on-site pharmaceutical returns service to pharmacies throughout the Oklahoma and Arkansas. On-site pharmaceutical returns service is provided by GRx’s reliable, local, and readily available team of Regional Account Executives. GRx on-site service representatives are recognized industry-wide for best service.

"I look forward to providing the best on-site service to our customers in Oklahoma and Arkansas," said Eric Bobst, Regional Account Executive.

About GRx

For over 25 years, GRx has provided pharmaceutical return services to hospital, government, independent retail, chain-store, LTC, Mail-Order and clinic pharmacies. Local GRx on-site service representatives are highly valued by customers for their professionalism, trustworthiness and for "going above and beyond." Business review consultations, inventory management assistance and unbeatable customer service are just a few of the attributes that customers say sets GRx apart.

Contact GRx at 1-800-473-2138, or on LinkedIn.