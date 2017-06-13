Introducing the Aero 7 from Benro

Expanding on the success of their Aero Family of travel-friendly video tripods, Benro is pleased to announce the new Aero 7, a compact and portable video tripod capable of supporting up to 15 lbs (7 kg). The first manufacturer in the world to introduce a travel video tripod with a reverse folding leg design, Benro’s Aero 7 is a clear evolution from its other Aero siblings. In addition to its standard ability to reverse fold to a smaller, more compact size and transform into a video monopod, the inclusion of the removable flat base S7 video head and the new 2-in-1 center column makes the Aero 7 a great traveling companion for filmmakers and videographers needing a fully featured tripod for their medium-sized rigs.

A New Center-Column

In addition to the standard leveling adapter, the 2-in-1 center column also converts to a short column for low angle shots. This provides more versatility for filmmakers and videographers who are looking to get more out of their tripods when either on location or when they are unable to bring other gear with them.

A Tripod and Monopod Combination

For even more versatility, one of the Aero 7’s legs can be unthreaded and joined with the tripod’s center column to become a fully functioning video monopod. Together with the Aero 7’s fully featured S7 Video Head, this truly makes for a powerful combination.

Additional Features & Benefits:

Reverse folding design

The legs reverse fold creating a compact travel friendly tripod.

Removable Flat Base Head

The video head can be removed and used on other flat surfaces such as certain sliders, jibs, half ball adapters and more.

4-Step Counterbalance

The S7 head has 4 stages of counterbalance (0-3) which helps to properly balance the camera rig.

Pricing:

The suggested retail price of the Aero 7 is $399 for the Aluminum version and $599 for Carbon Fiber.

