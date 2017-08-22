KBioBox Genetic BioInformatics Data Analysis "KBioBox technology ensures sophisticated testing

KBioBox is pleased to announce the creation of a new service pipeline built upon patented KBioBox technology, the extended GUIDE-Seq ananlysis. KBioBox has adapted their core technology and direct alignment algorithms to extend the open source GUIDE-Seq computation pipeline to be provide scientists with easy to understand reports, extended indel analysis, and translocation analysis.

“The extended GUIDE-Seq analysis is an exciting extension of the "off the shelf" bio-informatic GUIDE-seq pipeline, providing additional critical information to scientists examining the results of a gene editing experiment, particularly in the areas of CRISPR based therapeutics,” enthused Kryngle Daly CEO of KBioBox LLC. In addition to the basic GUIDE-seq output, KBioBox offers analysis and reporting of Cas9 cleavage site fidelity, extended indel analysis (including large indels), and potential translocation analysis. KBioBox’s extended GUIDE-Seq analysis can also be customized to include additional genomes in experimental systems such as viral reservoirs.

The power of KBioBox’s patented genomic search engine is in its simplicity, accuracy, and speed, processing full genome searches in minutes. The simplicity of the engine affords customization to any genomic analysis application, from novel uses within gene editing and whole genome sequence to canonical uses such as alignment and variant analysis. The customized extension of GUIDE-Seq to provide clients with the precise data they require is a typical example of this flexibility.Other applications include urgent screening of sequencing results for mutations that could lead to diseases or cancers, or as complicated as multi species alignment and comparison.

KBioBox LLC is a bioinformatics technology company which provides accurate and fast genomics analysis services, including CRISPR Off Target Analysis, Gene Editing Design, post-edit analysis, and other services. At the core of KBioBox technology is a proprietorial, patented search algorithm that can search and align genomic data with speed and accuracy. KBioBox has helped both academic and industry partners in various off target analysis, genomic analysis, and gene edit design projects that have allowed researchers to overcome specific experimental barriers, design better tools for their research, and better analyze their results. Current developed KBioBox applications include Off Target Analysis (OTA) for CRISPRs and TALENs, BioDesign for CRISPR guide RNA’s, VCF analysis, alignment and indel analysis, translocation analysis, and other custom applications. The technology is attractive to pharmaceutical development companies, next generation sequencing users, and the academic universe both in the USA and internationally. (info(at)kbiobox(dot)com Tel: 508 762 9219 )

Advances in gene editing technology, in particular the CRISPR/Cas9 system, have revolutionized gene editing with promise for advances in basic science, biotechnology, and biomedical research. With the simplicity of modern gene editing technologies come problematic off target interactions which can lead to failed experiments or cell death. KBioBox's Gene Edit Off Target Analysis Tool was built to predict potential off targets, allowing scientists to redesign a target, or "know where to look" after a gene edit has been affected. Able to search entire genomes in under a minute, and customizable to any chemistry or enzyme protocol, KBioBox’s CRISPR off target analysis algorithm predicts nearly 97% of off targets identified by GUIDE-Seq (currently the industry standard in whole genome off target reporting) compared to less than 50% by eCRISP and MIT’s CRISPR design tool. Our Gene Edit Off Target Analysis Tool can provide a level of quality assurance previously unavailable for gene edits.

The simplicity of modern gene editing technology, in particular the CRISPR/Cas9 chemistry, has afforded advances in many areas of science and medicine. The cost of this simplicity is the challenge to determine strong binding targets with minimal or no off targets, a task that can prove challenging for any scientist. KBioBox's Gene Edit Design Tool handles the tedious aspects required to design a strong gene edit. For a desired edit, the Gene Edit Design tool considers all potential targets in a region and ranks them based on off target potential and severity of "hits", returning the "top ten" best designs in under a minute. With each design comes with a full genome an off target analysis report, providing scientists with confidence to make the best decision.

