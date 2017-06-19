Louis and Max First Collaborative Piece “The most important thing to the boys is to help others through their art,” says Heidi Ma, their mother

Imagine seeing a work of art that makes the jaw drop and the mind begin to flow with the lines and strokes of a national award winning composition. The Boyang boys are 11-year-old twins whose art work inspires fascination. Louis draws and paints flowers, trees and landscapes, while Max draws and paints insects and other forms of wildlife. The identical twins merge in nature through art, and are second degree black belts in Taekwondo. The young artists have won national awards in adult competitions and exhibitions and the artwork has been exhibited in fine art galleries around the country.

The second solo exhibition titled 'One Year Older, One Year Better' closed earlier this month at the Arty Party Studio in Okemos, Michigan with thousands made in the sale of the twin's artwork. Fifty percent will be given to the Boys & Girls Club of Lansing Michigan July 14th, presented on a big foam-core check the boys can't wait to give. After the presentation the boys will teach an art class to other youth for the Club's art program.

"We are honored to have the Boyang Twins teach an art class here at the Boys & Girls Club of Lansing! While we occasionally have local and national artists visit and provide art workshops for kids, we have never had children teach other children and it's even more rare that they raise money for the Boys & Girls Club or make a generous donation too! We are humbled by the Boyang Twins' generosity," said Sandra Kowalk-Thompson Director of Development, Boys & Girls Club of Lansing.

The twins were introduced to nature and developed a special fondness that brought out their innate talents starting at around five-years-old. Parents Heidi Ma and Hongbing Wang believe nature is critical to the healthy development of children. The twins have been immersed in nature through hiking and outdoor camps throughout life

“The most important thing to the boys is to help others through their art,” says Heidi Ma, their mother. “They get more excited about what the sale of the artwork will do to help other kids than anything else; my husband and I are proud.” Louis Boyang says, "We really want to be on The Ellen Show!"

The twins, Max and Louis Boyang and their parents will be available for interviews, and the media is welcome to come to the Boys & Girls Club of Lansing for the donation presentation and the art class. Please contact Lynette Hoy for scheduling.

