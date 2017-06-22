Endor Named a “Cool Vendor” in Analytics by Gartner

“We are honored to be named a Cool Vendor by Gartner. Endor’s platform continues to help organizations overcome major barriers in leveraging predictive analytics, becoming predictive within days.” Doron Alter, Co-Founder and CEO, Endor.

Endor, a predictive analytics startup based on revolutionary MIT research, today announced that it has been included in the list of "Cool Vendors" in the Cool Vendors in Analytics, 2017(1) report by Gartner, Inc.

Endor is the first predictive software platform that lets business users ask any predictive question and get high-quality results in minutes instead of months. It requires no coding, data cleaning, knowledge of machine learning, or PhDs, and far less data history than standard machine learning methods.

Endor’s predictive platform is based on Social Physics: A new science that uses big data to build a predictive, computational theory of human behavior. Social Physics originated in MIT through years of groundbreaking research by Prof. Alex Pentland, creator of the MIT Media Lab and one of the world’s most cited scientists, and Dr. Yaniv Altshuler. Endor extended Social Physics using proprietary technology into a powerful engine that is able to explain and predict any human behavior.

“We are honored to be named a Cool Vendor by Gartner and be recognized for our innovative solutions,” said Doron Alter, Co-Founder and CEO, Endor. “Endor’s platform continues to help organizations overcome major barriers in leveraging predictive analytics. With our solution, companies can become predictive within days.”

About Endor

