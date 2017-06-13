Our clients have clearly indicated that seamless integration of technologies is important to them,” said Gather Digital CEO Jon Phillips, “and we’ll remain committed to delivering it.

Gather Digital, a best-of-breed mobile event app provider, is committed to offering maximal choice to its event planning customers. That means providing a powerful event app platform capable of integrating with other technologies.

In keeping with this commitment, Gather Digital has completed integrations with three of the industry’s leading providers of speaker, exhibitor and registration management systems: CompuSystems, Eventsforce and RegOnline.

Gather Digital recognizes that its event planning customers like to offer their guests a wide selection of tools. A Gather Digital survey of industry professionals found that more than half of them rated event technology integration the highest score on a five-point scale of importance.

“Our clients have clearly indicated that seamless integration of technologies is important to them,” said Gather Digital CEO Jon Phillips, “and we’ll remain committed to delivering it.”

The mobile app is the event technology that garners the highest level of attendee interaction. The additional integrations with these specialized technology tools allow conference planners and their attendees to have the best possible event experience. CompuSystems, Eventsforce and RegOnline are the latest additions to an integration program that includes such industry leaders as a2z, Certain, Community Brands (formerly Abila), Cvent, eShow, eTouches, Hubb, Proteus (formerly Vipa Solutions), Spargo and Tradeshow Multimedia (TMI).

Gather Digital plans to further expand its portfolio of integration partners. Stay tuned.

ABOUT GATHER DIGITAL

Gather Digital’s suite of event application services enhances attendees’ engagement leading up to, during and after an event. As an industry leader, Gather Digital provides best-of-breed mobile event apps for corporations, associations and educational institutions. Established in 2009, Gather Digital creates native and mobile web applications with an in-app integrated system for lead retrieval, continuing education credits, contact exchange, live polling, surveys, small-group meetings, personalization and gamification. For more information, contact Angie Sloan at 919-932-4266. https://www.gatherdigital.com