Specialist provider of agile software development and testing services, DVT, is expanding its global reach with an operational office in London. The company has offices in South Africa and already boasts major clients from the UK. DVT is the engine room of Dynamic Technologies, and as well as expanding into the UK, is also set to target Australia and the US.

Using on-site staff in London coupled with the majority of its delivery teams based in South Africa, DVT provides UK companies with high quality software development and testing services.

DVT CEO, Jaco van der Merwe, who was the keynote speaker at the National Software Testing Conference in London on 22 May, says that the Global Testing Centre is core to DVT’s vision of being the preferred partner for businesses world-wide that recognise the need for getting high quality, mission critical software development solutions into production faster.

“The DVT Global Testing Centre’s innovative approach to software testing automation, results in significant reduction in regression testing, which typically means testing that could take weeks to complete can be done in hours, sometimes even minutes”, says Van der Merwe.

DVT’s Global Testing Centre (GTC) based in Cape Town, South Africa, is considered to be the largest specialist software testing centre of its kind in the Southern Hemisphere. The GTC employs a large team of software testing professionals that use a homegrown software testing automation framework and an Agile approach to provide outsourced testing services to clients globally. The software testing services include:



Test automation for web, desktop, mobile, web services and mainframe software solutions.

Performance testing as a certified Neoload partner using Neotys extensively to test the performance of web, mobile and web service-based solutions.

Mobile testing with an extensive mobile device lab and our own framework to automate the testing of mobile apps.

Manual testing of mobile, web, desktop and gaming software.

Bruce Zaayman, Software testing specialist at DVT says, “We are firm believers of a Continuous Delivery engineering approach whereby we develop in short sprints with automated testing to ensure software is always ready for deployment to production.”

“Since the launch of the GTC, we’ve been building and refining a model of close-sourced and outsourced test automation and performance testing for many of our clients in large commercial hubs like Johannesburg and London,” notes Zaayman, “Our time zone does not change, and our language of communication is English. That is a big plus when it comes to live testing environments, especially when you consider the foundation of our methodologies is Agile.”

According to Zaayman, another differentiator is the test framework DVT developed using open source software that eliminates license fees and makes the use of multiple machines for simultaneous testing a viable option for clients.

“Testing is an accepted offshore competency, it’s a huge market, and we now have a great springboard to push into territories like the UK, Australia and the US,” Zaayman says. “We have a definitive 5 to 10-year plan at the highest level, and this investment is very much a signal that the plan is in action.”

“The fact that we are part of the Commonwealth, have a similar commercial culture and the same time zones are all advantages, along with us being able to deliver a more boutique, entrepreneurial, and quick on its feet service to those often used in Europe and India,” concludes Zaayman.

DVT who was a Gold sponsor of the National Software Testing Conference held on 22 to 23 May at the Millennium Gloucester Hotel London Kensington, was represented by three speakers. Topics included: Why opt for agile software testing, Is Test Automation worth the risk and shifting SQA skills to the digital era.

DVT, founded in 1999, delivers high quality software solutions and related professional services that deliver business value for clients faster. Its services extend from custom software development to business software solutions consulting, software quality assurance, outsourced automated regression testing, enterprise mobility solutions, business intelligence solutions, Agile training and consulting as well as packaged product based solutions. DVT has grown to over 600 staff with offices in the UK (London) and South Africa (Johannesburg, Centurion, Cape Town and Durban). The company services more than 100 local and international, medium and large organisations. DVT is a company within Dynamic Technologies (http://www.dth.co.za).

