Avanti Way and TECHO Made Reality Two Dreams in Peru

This November, during Thanksgiving, a group of Avanti Way Agents agents traveled to Peru with the TECHO team to make reality two dreams. After months of planning and much effort, once in Lima, the agents and TECHO volunteers built two houses in a very affected area of the country.

The team spent 48 hours of intense construction work, while sharing unforgettable moments with the members of the families that were benefited. As they said: “the experience of helping those in need is priceless. " In fact, they assured to return next year with even more people and more empowerment.

Oscar Teran, one of Avanti Way Top Producers stated "We love not only to collaborate, but also to travel, get to know the families and help to build their houses, which is the most important part of this whole process. We understand that it is a basic need and that is why our intention is to give families a decent roof because we believe that this is what everyone in the world should have."

In this adventure, the agents shared quality time with the residents of the neighborhood and even enjoyed meals they prepared for them. "It's a unique experience, to feel close to what these amazing people live, and helping them to improve, in the end, improves ourselves and makes us see the world in a different way" said one of the volunteers who couldn’t hold his emotions while sharing these words.

Another Top Producer, Andreina Lecue, was very excited to deliver the result of one the houses built and told the new owner: "Here is your house. This is for you and your family to enjoy. We really did it with lots of love and hope you live tons of happy moments in it." At that time, the space was filled with applause, and the mother of the family did not hesitate to intervene: "I feel very grateful for what you have done for us, God will multiply everything you do for the people who need it most, thank you!" she said.

The end-result of this trip represented 48 hours of hard work, love for others and the desire to help, and leaves a legacy that great things can be achieved by giving to others. This time, two houses were built ... how many more could be built if more people join the cause?

Avanti Way and TECHO has been partners for 3 years, and have built more than 20 houses in the most needed areas of Latin America thanks to the contribution that the agents have made with each transaction they close.

Improving people’s lives by the side of TECHO, continue fulfilling dreams, nurturing hopes and giving families a decent home to live is key to the company.

For more information about working with TECHO, you can visit: http://www.joinavantiway.com or call at 305.229.1146.