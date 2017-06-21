We are very excited about our expanded offering of drop-in filter systems including the new ultra wide-angle lens system that will now be available. The build quality on these is extraordinary.

Introducing Benro Master Series Square Filter Holder Systems

Every Benro Master Series Filter Holder is precision machined from high-quality aluminum and hand-assembled with a significant level of care and attention to detail. Their patented control ring allows for circular polarizers to rotate independently of the filter holder when they are set into place. Benro Master Series Filter Holder Systems are available in 4 sizes to accommodate the wide range of cameras and lenses available today.

75mm Filter Holder System

The perfect choice for photographers and filmmakers using mirror-less cameras.

100mm Filter Holder System

The most versatile filter holder system for of photographers and filmmakers using APS and Full-Frame Sensor DSLRs.

150mm Filter Holder System

Ideal for the growing number of photographers and filmmakers using super wide telephoto lenses from Canon, Nikon, Sigma and Tamron.

170mm Filter Holder System

A specially designed filter holder system for content creators working with ultra-wide Canon lenses.

"We are very excited about our expanded offering of filter holder systems and are looking forward to addressing the needs of content creators by accommodating the lenses and cameras they are using," said Brenda Hipsher, Brand Manager.

Introducing High-quality Neutral Density, Reverse ND, and Graduated ND Filters for Benro Master Series Filter Holder Systems

Carefully crafted and specially coated to withstand the elements, our collection of square filters provides photographers with everything they need to create beautiful images.

Key Features:

Schott B270 Optics

Considered the best glass on Earth, these optics are specially chosen for their high resolution and clarity, which results in beautiful images rich in color, contrast, and sharpness.

WMC (Waterproof Multi-Coatings)

Our specially formulated coatings make our filters scratch-resistant, waterproof, smudge-proof, and easy to clean.

ULCA (Ultra Low Chromatic Aberration Coatings)

This unique coating dramatically curtails the unnatural colors that often appear in high-contrast areas of an image as shadows and highlights transition into each other.

IRND (Anti-IR Reduction Coatings)

This anti-IR coating helps to maintain faithful colors in your images by preventing unwanted infrared and UV light from hitting the imaging plane.

Introducing Benro Master Series Round Filters

Benro Master Series Round Filters offer a complete line of round filters for direct mounting to lenses in all popular sizes. Available in UV, Circular Polarizers, Neutral Density, and Variable Neutral Density, all Benro Master Series Round Filters feature HD optical technologies in the manufacturing process to ensure that filter surfaces are blemish-free and flat across the entire optical surface to guarantee sharp images that are free from ghosting and internal reflections.

Key Features:

High Quality German Schott Optics

Considered the best glass on Earth, these optics are specially chosen for their high resolution and clarity, which results in beautiful images rich in color, contrast, and sharpness.

WMC (Waterproof Multi-Coatings)

Our specially formulated coatings make our filters scratch-resistant, waterproof, smudge-proof, and easy to clean.

ULCA (Ultra Low Chromatic Aberration Coatings)

This unique coating dramatically curtails the unnatural colors that often appear in high-contrast areas of an image as shadows and highlights transition into each other.

IRND (Anti-IR Reduction Coatings)

This anti-IR coating helps to maintain faithful colors in your images by preventing unwanted infrared and UV light from hitting the imaging plane.

"The filter category has always been of great interest to us and our experience with Vü Filters gives us a strong sense of what Benro Filter's potential is in our industry. We are optimistic and very excited for this opportunity," said Jan Lederman, MAC Group President.

For more information about Benro Optical Filters in the US, visit BenroUSA.com/filters

or contact Brenda Hipsher, Benro Filters Brand Manager at BrendaH(at)MACgroupUS.com

About Benro:

Benro continuously strives to develop lighter and stronger award-winning products to meet the needs of the most demanding professional photographers and filmmakers. By gathering input from photographers and filmmakers worldwide, Benro has been able to engineer products designed for use by working professionals. Benro products are exclusively distributed by MAC Group in the USA. For more information

visit: http://www.benrousa.com

About MAC Group:

MAC Group is a sales, marketing and distribution company dedicated to supplying photographers, videographers, educators and students with the world's finest image-making tools, education and inspiration. For more information on the MAC Group, please visit: http://www.MACgroupUS.com