BidNet Updates the MITN Purchasing Group

BidNet has officially announced the launch of an enhanced MITN Purchasing Group, including technology upgrades, features and a suite of expanded e-sourcing modules. The MITN Purchasing Group connects local government buying organizations with vendors providing bid distribution, vendor management and award management for public buying entities within Michigan. In addition, with the recent upgrade participating local government agencies have access to an entire e-sourcing suite including bid evaluation, contract management, vendor performance management, vendor qualification program and online Q&A.

The updated purchasing group also provides a more streamlined platform for vendors to receive quotes, bids, and RFPs directly from participating agencies within Michigan, and throughout the country.

The MITN Purchasing Group is utilized by 173 local government agencies throughout Michigan, including Wayne County Airport Authority, SMART, Oakland County, Detroit Water & Sewage Division, and the City of Farmington Hills. Since 2003, the MITN Purchasing Group has offered time-saving features to help purchasing professionals connect directly with local vendors, thus streamlining the processes to publish, distribute, amend, track and award solicitations. A shared bid library and self-maintained vendor database, aide in lowering the costs of goods, facilitate collaboration and increase outreach to local vendors for participating government agency solicitations. With the launch of the enhanced system, the bid system has evolved into a complete sourcing solution for public purchasing professionals throughout Michigan.

The MITN Purchasing Group is available at no cost to all counties, municipalities, school districts, nonprofits and special districts throughout Michigan looking to streamline sourcing efforts. Any public purchasing professionals who are interested in learning more about the benefits of joining the updated MITN Purchasing Group can schedule a personalized demonstration at http://www.BidNetDirect.com/buyer-demo.

Vendors looking to do business with the 173 local Michigan government agencies can view open bids and register at http://www.BidNetDirect.com/MITN.