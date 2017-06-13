Abossein Engineering and Tri-state Plumbing passed the impressive milestone of their 155th project together in May 2017. These companies established a long-standing relationship over nearly three decades, in which they are now passing their 27th year. The first project they completed together began in 1990, and through the years’ that followed, they created a portfolio of work together that has covered numerous cities throughout the United States, including projects in Washington and Oregon.

Tri-state Plumbing was founded in 1955, and since has been industriously providing plumbing services on a wide variety of construction projects. Their work canvases Washington, Oregon and Nevada. The company prides itself on innovation in its field, and being on time and on budget for the projects that their team is engaged in. They have a reputation for being very competitive with their estimating and considerate of their client’s budget and needs. Tri-State is very well versed and knowledgeable of City codes, compliance and construction.

Abossein Engineering is celebrating its 32nd year, and the firm has garnered a considerable reputation over the years for its high-quality work. Alex Abossein is one of a small number of engineers in the US who is licensed in three separate disciplines, M.P.E. F.P.E., E.P.E., & LEED-AP.

Alex’s three engineering licenses include electrical, fire protection, and mechanical engineering. This combination of disciplines makes his skill set, expertise, and perspective on engineering unique in his field. In addition to being licensed in each discipline, Alex is also an accredited green building LEED professional and an energy code examiner.

In pursuit of developing their business, Alex of Abossein Engineering has obtained business registrations in 17 states throughout the US. He and his team actively search for ways to make every project they work on more productive, efficient, and cost-effective with the goal of benefit for everyone involved. This highlights why his skills are in such high demand, also include his love for the small details, the intricacies of each project that he participates.

It is Alex’s belief that building a strong business starts with building relationships, establishing that you are a trustworthy partner, and fostering teamwork and focus on creating the best performance for you and your partners. Combining these elements is the key to his success in the over 32 years since Abossein Engineering was established.

With the commitment and dedication to excellence these companies have shown, we look forward to their future achievements and ongoing success.