The opening of its Germany office marks an important milestone as part of the company’s international market expansion. The new location has been operational since May 1, 2017 and is located in 71063 Sindelfingen near Stuttgart.

The Sindelfingen location has been carefully selected. It is centrally located in Germany, for better market coverage, allows KBMax to optimally serve customers in the surrounding regions and to work much closer with technology partners such as Salesforce and Oracle.

Additionally, KBMax today announced a new strategic partnership with Arlanis Reply to deliver world-class CPQ solutions to customers across Europe. The partnership combines Arlanis Reply’s strong company transformation expertise and implementation capabilities with KBMax’ enterprise cloud-based CPQ offering, enabling clients to become more efficient while reducing operational costs, immediately.

“We are delighted to partner with KBMax a leader in complex product configurations and 3D visualization to deliver comprehensive solutions for our customers," said Bernd Meier, CEO Arlanis Reply "Our goal is to help our clients to become more efficient, while delivering an unprecedented customer experience. With KBMax' comprehensive feature set and its smooth Salesforce integration we can achieve that faster."

“Their extensive technology experience and proven track record with successful implementations is a great fit for KBMax. We here at KBMax are very excited to work with a reliable partner such as Arlanis Reply,” said Thomas Plocher, CMO KBMax “Equally important is Arlanis Reply’s ability to deliver on our aggressive growth goals due to their strong market presence.”

About KBMax:

KBMax began as an observation: custom product companies are drowning in the complexity of configuring, quoting & designing their own products, leaving a trail of disconnected spreadsheets, broken processes, and unsatisfied customers. The Austin, TX headquartered company set out with a vision of solving this problem in 2009 and never looked back. Since then the Salesforce Registered ISV and Oracle Gold partner is serving hundreds of customers, globally and are enabling them to grow faster.

About Arlanis Reply:

Arlanis Reply is a Reply Group company that specializes in planning, producing and integrating Salesforce’s solutions and services. Arlanis Reply supports companies through the switch from traditional CRM systems towards processes, strategies and tools to implement digital and multichannel CRM solutions. As Platinum Partner for Salesforce, Arlanis Reply has developed significant experience dealing with important EU realities, thereby consolidating a best practice approach on an international level. Thanks to its experiences in the migration and integration of CRM solutions and to its abilities in the design of Cloud SaaS (Software as a Service) and PaaS (Platform as a Service) architectures, Arlanis Reply provides end-to-end services ranging from the migration towards SaaS CRM solutions up to the development and implementation of a comprehensive plan of Digital CRM, including social media marketing as well as social media listening and monitoring.

Salesforce and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

For more information, please contact:

Thomas Plocher, CMO, +1 970.215.5317