USAePay, a leading payment gateway service provider, proudly announces a strategic partnership with Actum Processing, “The Right Choice in ACH Processing.” Actum provides Merchants top-tier ACH payment solutions that satisfy the ongoing needs of their business, while offering Resellers and Software Providers the opportunity to expand their client base and retain loyal relationships with satisfied customers. Partnering with USAePay will allow Actum Processing to appeal to a greater number of subscribers.

“I’ve had the vision of seeing our partnership with USAePay come to life for quite some time; always knowing that when it happened, it was going to be great. I am proud to be partnered with such a leader and innovator in the payments space. The entire organization has been a pleasure to work with and all at Actum are grateful to be partnered with such a wonderful group of individuals,” says Vinny Lipari, President at Actum Processing. “Their company culture and vision runs parallel to that of Actum and we look forward to making a positive impact on their partners experience with ACH processing.”

Actum Processing’s partnership with USAePay will provide invaluable benefits to both Resellers and Merchants. Their solutions are compatible with a variety of industry types across a broad range of risk profiles. Actum works closely with their partners to identify methods that optimize performance and minimize risk, resulting in higher customer satisfaction and increased earnings.

"We are pleased to be working with Actum Processing on this project”, says Martin Drake, President of USAePay. “Actum provides Banks, ISO’s and MSP’s with a program that is tailored towards a variety of Merchants and ACH applications that are very unique to the industry. We feel the addition of this program to our ACH offerings will provide our Partner Resellers and their Merchants more options that were traditionally not available in the past.”

USAePay consistently works hard to find new and innovative solutions to improve the experience of Merchants. Actum’s integration with USAePay grants immediate access to a network of solutions that fit nearly everyone’s needs. For more information on how to integrate with USAePay, please visit http://help.usaepay.com/developer/ guide or contact our Channel Sales Department at 866.490.0042 or by email, resellers(at)USAePay.com.

About USAePay

USAePay is a family-owned business based in Los Angeles, CA. For over 15 years, the company has been assisting Merchants with payment solutions to fit their needs. USAePay’s payment gateway supports most of the major platforms in the credit card industry and works with some of the leading check platforms. USAePay is pleased to work with most of the larger Merchant service banks in the US and Canada. For more information, please visit http://www.usaepay.com or call 866.USA.EPAY (872 3729).

About Actum Processing

Actum Processing, "The Right Choice in ACH Processing.” The company has spent years establishing that reputation, and backs it up with industry leading ACH payment solutions and service. The culture is made up of passionate people who ensure their partners always come first and take a true consultants approach to understanding the unique needs of their business. Actum Processing has a team of experts in the field of ACH and provides all the tools necessary to process ACH transactions in a secure and efficient manner. Whether you are a Reseller or a Merchant, Actum Processing’s team will identify your needs and support your organization. Contact the Business Development office today to speak with an expert ACH consultant. For more information, please visit http://www.actumprocessing.com or call (512) 402-0082.