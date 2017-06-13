The major problem caused by these attacks is downtime. Businesses can’t risk downtime as it can result in significant financial loss. Plus, online businesses can lose customers.

HostSailoroffers protection against Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks on all packages hosted through their Romania servers. It applies to both VPS and dedicated hosting options, securing them against all types of DDoS threats. The mitigation service is available at no additional cost, allowing users to experience instant, effective and undisruptive service.

“Our DDoS protection is quite comprehensive. It can defend against a number of threats like anomaly filtering, web attack and Trojan or worm attack. Up to 20 Gbps attack traffic can be mitigated, so your site remains safe and accessible. The major problem caused by these attacks is downtime. Businesses can’t risk downtime as it can result in significant financial loss. Plus, online businesses can lose customers. With our no-cost DDoS protection for RO servers, clients need to put in no additional investment or efforts,” explained Mr. Shehab Ahmed, CTO, HostSailor.

Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) is a type of attack that forces multiple compromised systems to target a single system, causing a denial of service. The attacking systems are often infected with a Trojan or a worm. The malicious traffic is generated from various sources. This makes it impossible to identify and block the IP address flooding the traffic. Servers find it difficult to distinguish between legitimate users and attack traffic.

Protection against this form of attack is essential for sites that rely on visitor activity, most importantly, ecommerce sites. Providing comprehensive mitigation for such attacks, HostSailor makes their servers secure for clients. The hosting company offers a range of VPS and dedicated options for RO servers, the packages ranging in software and hardware resources. With a list of hosting packages, the company makes it easier for clients to choose a package that fits their needs.

The company offers global hosting solutions through their servers based in Romania and Netherlands. Customers opting for Netherlands based servers can purchase DDoS mitigation as an add-on. “We offer three different options: 1 Gbps, 10 Gbps and 20 Gbps attack traffic. These are available for extremely low costs with setup completion in only 48 hours,” concluded their Mr. Ahmed.

Further information about DDoS protection and hosting servers is available on the company’s website. They encourage direct contact for information and service requests.

