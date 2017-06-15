“With this grant, we are able to help individuals and families achieve long-term financial stability and independence,” said Brent McLaughlin, Executive Director. “We are honored and proud to partner with Bank of America."

Branches today announced that it has been named a recipient of the Bank of America Charitable Foundation’s 2017 Workforce Development and Basic Needs Grant. The grant is part of a $1 million collective investment the bank is making in South Florida to address the community’s lack of access to basic human services and financial stability. These grants will help individuals and families address the issues facing their communities, as well as provide access to benefits and resources including food pantries, shelters and financial coaching.

Branches is a local non-profit organization based in Miami and primarily focuses on student services and financial stability. Its Grow Program serves elementary students, preparing them for lifelong success through enrichment of their minds, bodies and hearts. The Climb Program serves middle and high school students, focusing on the development of their individual assets in order to maximize opportunities to become better students and better people. Branches’ Achieve Programs target the well-being of the entire community through services fostering financial stability. Services include the ASSETS small business solutions program, the Ways to Work car loan program for working families, free VITA tax preparation and hunger relief. Branches is also proud to house and operate the United Way Center for Financial Stability (UWCFS).

Bank of America’s grant will help Branches specifically fund its Climb to College & Career initiative which focuses on postsecondary success and helps to prepare and assist high school students to develop the knowledge, skills and behaviors necessary for that next step after High School. The Bank of America grant will also support the Summer Guides program which allows Branches to hire several of its youth to serve as camp counselors during Summer Shade to help with the programming and to manage all camp activities serving over 300 elementary students. This summer employment allows youth to learn useful skills such as time management, organizational skills, teamwork dynamics, earn some money and much more.

“With the Workforce Development and Basic Needs Grant, we are able to help individuals and families achieve long-term financial stability and independence,” said Brent McLaughlin, Executive Director. “We’re honored to be a partner with Bank of America and appreciate their desire to remain a concerned corporate citizen by supporting their local communities.”

About Branches

For over 40 years, Branches has made a positive impact in the community by delivering on its mission to serve, educate and inspire people through student, family and financial stability services. Branches provides long-term, holistic services for motivated individuals and families. We help people grow deeper and climb higher in life by building a foundation through education so they can achieve their goals and fulfill their potential. For additional information about Branches, please call 305.442.8306 or visit http://www.branchesfl.org.

About Bank of America Environmental, Social and Governance

At Bank of America, our focus on Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) factors is critical to fulfilling our purpose of helping make people’s financial lives better. Our commitment to growing our business responsibly is embedded in every aspect of our company. It is demonstrated in the inclusive and supportive workplace we create for our employees, the responsible products and services we offer our customers, and the impact we help create around the world in helping local economies thrive. An important part of this work is forming strong partnerships across sectors - including community and environmental advocate groups, as well as non-profits – in order to bring together our collective networks and expertise to achieve greater impact. Learn more at http://www.bankofamerica.com/about and connect with us on Twitter at @BofA_News.