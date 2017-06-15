GANV Male Doctors Stress the Importance of Colonoscopies for Men Colorectal cancer is the second most common cancer among Hispanic men and the third among African Americans, Asians, and Caucasians.

Medical history, gender, and genes can play a significant role in the diseases and illnesses that we are prone to, and it is something that should be taken into account when implementing preventive measures for health.

With Father’s Day right around the corner, we thought this would be a good time to address the importance of getting a screening colonoscopy and preventing colorectal cancer for the men in our lives, so they see many Father’s Days to come. We especially want to stress how vital it is that African American, Hispanic, and Asian men take these preventative steps because data shows minorities often skip these life-saving screenings.

Here we provide you with information to help you learn more, so you can schedule that first appointment and take action to prevent serious health issues in the future.

What are the early warning signs of colorectal cancer?

As with many diseases, the early signs will be difficult to detect because they can be mild, if they are even noticed at all. Regular screenings will be the best way to catch colorectal cancer early.

However, if you start to notice local symptoms like changes in bowel movements, having diarrhea and constipation alternate, and blood in your stool, you should schedule an appointment right away.

A few systemic symptoms will include loss of weight and appetite that is unexplained, weakness, jaundice, and anemia, and these should be addressed by a doctor as well.

Colorectal cancer is the second most common cancer among Hispanic men and the third among African Americans, Asians, and Caucasians. It is the third leading cause of deaths due to cancer for men. When it is detected early, treatment can be very effective, so you do not want to put this appointment off.

What age should men get a colonoscopy?

Studies have shown that African American, Hispanic, and Asian men are more prone to developing colorectal cancer at an early age. While most men will get a colonoscopy at the age of fifty, if you have family history of the disease, or you are African American, you should get one at the age of forty-five, or when recommended by your doctor.

What are the purposes of the procedures?

The primary objectives of these procedures are for preventative screenings so that you can catch symptoms early, as well as to address any digestive signs that you are already displaying such as abdominal pain. A colonoscopy can also be part of the treatment process if you require care such as the removal of an object causing blockage or a blood vessel to stop bleeding.

We know that men don't always like to talk about their health and preventative measures like colonoscopies. But trust that June is the perfect month to schedule an appointment for a colonoscopy because health is truly is one of the best gifts you can give yourself or a loved one.

Contact: Kay Yong at kyong(at)novagi(dot)com or 703.424.1053.