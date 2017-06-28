Mars Services Launches Pest Control Business

Paul Nunn, President of Mars Pest Control, LLC "We talked with several applicants to lead our pest control service, and what stuck out about Paul was his commitment to customer service, knowledge, and passion for the pest control industry.” - Charles Marlow, President of Mars Services

Mars Services is excited to announce the launch of its latest service line, Mars Pest Control. Mars has partnered with Paul Nunn, a 17-year veteran of the pest control industry. Mr. Nunn will serve as President of Mars Pest Control and lead the new effort in coordination with Charles Marlow, President of Mars Services.

Of the selection of Paul to lead this business, Mars Services President Charles Marlow said, “We talked with several applicants to lead our pest control service, and what stuck out about Paul was his commitment to customer service, knowledge, and passion for the pest control industry.”

Regarding his decision to partner with Mars Services, Paul Nunn said, “I’m excited to have the opportunity to work with such a high-energy group of people at a rapidly growing company, and I look forward to getting to know our customers in the near future.”

Pest control adds to Mars’ growing list of service offerings, which include carpet cleaning, countertop resurfacing, housekeeping, painting, carpet repairs, 24 hour water restoration, tile and grout cleaning, odor control, upholstery cleaning, dryer vent and AC duct cleaning, trauma scene clean-up and tub resurfacing to customers in the multifamily, residential and commercial markets.

About Paul Nunn: Paul Nunn has 17 years of experience in the pest control industry. Paul is licensed by the Texas Department of Agriculture and specializes in hard to treat categories such as bedbugs, fire ants, and termites. Additionally, Paul has significant experience in commercial bird control. Known as a dedicated problem solver, Paul treats every job on a very personal level as if he were treating his own house. Paul is passionate about helping people and has been known to spend hours helping customers with their pest problems.

About Mars Services: Mars Services is a market-leading service provider to customers in the multifamily, residential and commercial markets in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. Mars Services aims to be its customers’ first call for carpet cleaning, countertop resurfacing, housekeeping, painting, carpet repair, 24 hour water restoration, tile and grout cleaning, odor control, upholstery cleaning, dryer vent and AC duct cleaning, trauma scene clean-up, tub resurfacing and pest control services. Mars is a member of The Garden Group™ network of companies, family owned diversified holding company in Dallas, TX that aims to give aspiring entrepreneurs a competitive edge through access to capital, advice, administrative services and other operational support.