All Gains With Central Coast Propane In Paso Robles Landscaping Game

We’re seeing more and more lawn and landscape companies switching to propane-powered equipment and trucks, citing convenience, fuel savings and less wear-and-tear

If one was comparing two models of lawn mowers, and both cut grass equally well, but one cost less to run, required less maintenance, and emitted less pollutants into the environment… well, the choice would be pretty easy, right? This appealing scenario may sound like it exists only in the distant future, but for several local lawn and landscape companies, the future is now – and its name is propane.

“We’re seeing more and more lawn and landscape companies switching to propane-powered equipment and trucks, citing convenience, fuel savings and less wear-and-tear,” says Brent Wingett, President of Central Coast Propane in Paso Robles. “Commercial mowers consume about five times the fuel of a typical car, so the benefits of fuel savings and reduced emissions continue to grow exponentially over time.”

Just how much? Currently, Wingett says commercial propane in Paso Robles is approximately 80 cents cheaper per gallon than regular gasoline, and 60 cents cheaper per gallon than diesel. However, the greatest savings might be in what can't be seen -- compared with gas mowers, propane-powered mowers produce roughly 25 percent less greenhouse gases and 60 percent less carbon monoxide, significantly reducing a landscape company’s carbon footprint on the environment.

Other benefits Paso-area lawn and landscape businesses are experiencing with propane-powered equipment include:



Reduced Fuel Loss

Propane equipment has a secure, closed-loop fuel system. This saves money by virtually eliminating costly, harmful spills, and dramatically reducing fuel theft.



Reduced Labor Expenses

With propane's convenient, on-site refueling, employees spend more time working and less time at the gas station. On the jobsite, employees are more productive.



More Competitive Bids

Less overhead means a unique edge over the competition during the bidding process and more savings for customers.

Companies and homeowners interested in learning more about propane-powered equipment can contact Central Coast Propane at (805) 237-1001 or http://www.centralcoastpropane.com. Currently, the Propane Education and Research Council is offering a special incentive program of $1,000 on new propane-powered mower purchases, or $500 on the conversion of an existing gas mower to propane. Read more and download the application here.

About Central Coast Propane

Central Coast Propane has provided residential, commercial, and agricultural propane services to San Luis Obispo County, northern Santa Barbara County, and southern Monterey County since 1992. CCP owners Brent Wingett and Scott Lindberg are industry veterans, with more than 70 years combined experience in propane. CCP is an active member of the community as well as within the industry. Learn more about Central Coast Propane’s commitment to safety, technology, and the environment at http://www.centralcoastpropane.com.

