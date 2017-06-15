A businesses' first defense against cyber threats is a knowledgeable workforce.

Cyber security is an important factor in everyday life, whether it’s dealing with mobile phones, electronic devices, or with computers. Recently, the Paso Robles computer experts Pacific Computer Supply released a report on the role cyber security plays in a business and ways a business can boost their defenses. To view the report, click here or see below:

Cyber Security In The Business World

To many growing businesses, maintaining a high standard of cyber security may seem unnecessary and overlooked. However, even to small businesses, cyber security plays a key role in maintaining a strong and secure company with limited complications.

Why Is Security So Crucial For Businesses?

Every business is susceptible to cyber attack, no matter how big or small they are. Recent surveys have found that most businesses know that cyber security is important, but less than a third of them have policies in place to combat it. This leaves a lot of businesses vulnerable to an attack. In fact, attacks of this nature are not always a one-time thing. Once a weakness is exposed, it can be taken advantage multiple times.

Cyber attacks can result in the loss of hundreds of thousands of dollars and tons of personal information. No matter what size a business is, there are steps one can take to prevent cyber attacks from occurring. Below are five suggestions of what a business can do to protect itself.

5 Tips For A Safer Office

1. Make Copies And Backup Everything

It is incredibly important for a business to create and keep backup copies of all important documents and information. This should include important data like word documents, databases, spreadsheets, human resource files, financial documents, and accounts receivable/payable files. Data should be automatically backed up on a regular basis, weekly at the very least. Also, the data should be stored in the cloud or off-site.

2. Guard Computers And Devices Against Viruses And Spyware

Every device that is used for business should have software on it that protects against malicious code like viruses and spyware. This software is easily available online or can be purchased from computers Paso Robles company like Pacific Computer Supply. In order for this software to remain effective, it must be updated frequently. Doing this will provide patches and fix potential security problems.

3. Teach Employees About Cyber Security

A businesses' first defense against cyber threats is a knowledgeable workforce. Companies should teach their employees all about online threats, how to recognize them, and how to protect their personal and business data. This training should include the secure use of social networking websites. Additionally, employees need to be held accountable for upholding the business’ cyber security procedures.

4. Only Use Secure Networks

Network security is one of the most important aspects of a well-rounded security plan. Install firewalls on all computers and encrypt all data. Businesses will also want to ensure that their WiFi network is secure, password protected, and hidden.

5. Create Strong Passwords

When it comes to passwords, the longer and more complicated the better. Use a combination of letters, numbers, and symbols. Also, do not use something that could be easily guessed for a password, like an important date or name. Never use the same password for more than one thing. If this is the case and a hacker gains access to one account or system, they will gain access to all accounts that have the same password. Employees should also change their passwords frequently to remain as safe as possible.

For extra security coverage for a business, consider contacting an expert like those at Pacific Computer Supply. The Paso Robles computer company provides technology hardware and services for a number of high profile clients in the area. Contact Pacific Computer Supply to learn more about the services they can provide to protect a business from cyber attacks.

