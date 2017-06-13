The Journey From Head to Heart as a Model of Change

Becoming Yourself: The Journey from Head to Heart Opposite directional forces between intention and action remind me of the opposite motions of the earth’s plates at the San Andreas fault line. As the plates move against each other, they create tremendous stress and ultimately result in an earthquake.

The newly revised and expanded edition of “Becoming Yourself: The Journey from Head to Heart”, by author and shamanic healer Jan Engels-Smith, proposes a concept rooted in teachings of observing the natural world. This concept, called “becoming yourself” is a process that can help to align intentions and manifest desires, explains Engels-Smith in the book and discusses how to incorporate creativity into the process of Western rational thought of self-analysis.

An excerpt from the book, “Becoming Yourself: The Journey from Head to Heart” further explains this:

“A sculptor was once asked how he created such marvelous results from the stone he worked. He replied, ‘f I want to carve an elephant in stone, I simply chip away all of the stone that does not look like an elephant.’ The artist’s creative process involves finding the inherent qualities of the stone and revealing them to the eye. The challenge is to find the truth within the medium.

The journey from head to heart results in the integration of the total self—mind, heart, and soul. Your willingness to see possibilities, your commitment to finding yourself, and your energy of effort will do much to make your journey successful.”

Change occurs when energy shifts. In order to understand change, one needs to understand the laws of energy. How does the journey from head to heart help? To answer this, the book describes the power of intention. One of the laws of energy is: energy follows intention.

Engels-Smith discusses intention in “Becoming Yourself: The Journey from Head to Heart” and describes a scenario in which a couple looking to work on their marriage must focus on their intentions and align all their actions in support of this intention. Often a couple will have the intention of working on the marriage, but their actions will create opposite directional forces.

Engels-Smith explains, “Opposite directional forces between intention and action remind me of the opposite motions of the earth’s plates at the San Andreas Fault line. As the plates move against each other, they create tremendous stress and ultimately result in an earthquake.”

This principle is demonstrated in the natural world and can be used as a model for change.

Engels-Smith offers, “the next time you are frustrated with the direction of your life, pause and remember this law of energy. Is your intention and your action in alignment with your desires?”

Learn more in “Becoming Yourself: The Journey from Head to Heart”. For more information, visit http://lightsong.net/product/becoming-yourself-the-journey-from-head-to-heart-book

For further information about shamanism and shamanic practices at LightSong School of 21st Century Shamanism and Energy Medicine, visit the website: http://www.LightSong.net .

For all other details including student inquiries and media requests, contact jan(at)lightsong(dot)net

About Jan Engels-Smith

Jan is an author, a Shamanic Practitioner (Sh.D.), an Usui, Tibetan and Karuna Reiki Master, a Licensed Professional Counselor, a Chemical Dependency Specialist and a Hypnotherapist. Jan trained with the Foundation of Shamanic Studies and with many individual shamans. In 1994, Jan founded LightSong School of 21st Century Shamanism and Energy Medicine and has developed the first energy medicine curriculum of its kind, which offers courses for everyone from those with a simple curiosity regarding energy medicine right through to those that would like to obtain a Doctorate of Shamanism (Sh.D.).

About LightSong School of 21st Century Shamanism and Energy Healing

Led by its founder and acclaimed shamanic practitioner and teacher Jan Engels-Smith, LightSong School of 21st Century Shamanism and Energy Medicine is dedicated to the cultivation of thriving, interlaced communities of well beings through the exploration and practice of shamanism and alternative energy medicine. The school offers the first accredited energy medicine curriculum of its kind, including a program for students seeking their Doctorate of Shamanism (Sh.D.). Learn more at http://www.LightSong.net or email info(at)lightsong(dot)net.