Endor Named Technology Pioneer by World Economic Forum

Endor, a predictive analytics startup based on revolutionary MIT research, was selected among hundreds of candidates as one of the World Economic Forum’s “technology pioneers”, a selection of the world’s most innovative companies.



World Economic Forum on Wednesday announced its selection of the world’s 30 most promising Technology Pioneers 2017

Companies were selected for their potential to significantly impact business and society through new technologies, and advance the Fourth Industrial Revolution

The full list of recognized Technology Pioneers can be viewed here: http://wef.ch/techpioneers17

Endor’s predictive platform is based on Social Physics: A new science that uses big data to build a predictive, computational theory of human behavior. Social Science originated in MIT through years of groundbreaking research by Prof. Alex Pentland, creator of the MIT Media Lab and one of the world’s most cited scientists, and Dr. Yaniv Altshuler. Endor extended Social Physics using proprietary technology into a powerful engine that is able to explain and predict any human behavior.

The World Economic Forum’s Technology Pioneers community are early-stage companies from around the world that are involved in the design, development and deployment of new technologies and innovations, and are poised to have a significant impact on business and society. The 30 technology pioneers that made it to the final selection are active in artificial intelligence, augmented reality, autonomous vehicles, biotechnology, blockchain, cybersecurity, the (industrial) internet of things, and other pioneering technologies.

Following its selection as Technology Pioneer, CEO Doron Alter of Endor will be participating in the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting of the New Champions. This meeting, also dubbed “Summer Davos” will be held in Dalian, China, June 27-29. Many Pioneers will also attend the Annual Meeting in Davos, in January 2018, and continue to participate in dedicated Technology Pioneer community events in the course of the next two years.

“We welcome Endor in this group of extraordinary pioneers,” says Fulvia Montresor, Head of Technology Pioneers at the World Economic Forum. “We hope that thanks to this selection, the World Economic Forum can facilitate greater collaboration with business leaders, governments, civil society and other relevant individuals to accelerate the development of technological solutions to the world’s greatest challenges.”

“It’s an honor to be acknowledged as pioneer by the World Economic Forum, and join the ranks of other revolutionary technology leaders”, said Endor CEO Doron Alter. “It is a confirmation our technology is among the most unique in the world. Endor’s platform continues to help organizations overcome major barriers in leveraging predictive analytics. With our solution, enterprises can become predictive and proactive within days.”

The Technology Pioneers were selected by a selection committee of more than 60 academics, entrepreneurs, venture capitalists and corporate executives. Notable members of the committee include Geoffrey Moore (Adviser, Geoffrey Moore Consulting, USA), Yossi Vardi (Chairman, International Technologies, Israel) and Lee Sang-Yup (Distinguished Professor and Dean, Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology, Republic of Korea). The committee based its decisions on criteria including innovation, potential impact and leadership. Past recipients include Airbnb, Google, Kickstarter, Mozilla, Palantir Technologies, Scribd, Spotify, Twitter and Wikimedia.

More information on past winners can be found here: http://www.weforum.org/community/technology-pioneers.

About Endor

Endor (http://www.endor.com) offers the first predictive software platform that lets business users ask any predictive question, and get high-quality results in minutes. Based on the emerging field of Social Physics developed at MIT, Endor’s new predictive intelligence platform re-invented and automated the process of answering predictive business questions.

About World Economic Forum: The World Economic Forum, committed to improving the state of the world, is the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation. The Forum engages the foremost political, business and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas. (http://www.weforum.org).