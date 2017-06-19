In our increasingly digital world, AARP is committed to offering solutions to people 50-plus to help improve their health security, financial resilience and personal fulfillment

ID.me, a federally accredited digital identity network, is collaborating with AARP to launch AARP ID, a secure single sign-on for people over the age of 50, including AARP’s membership of nearly 38 million.

This collaboration is intended to allow AARP members and non-members to efficiently and securely prove who they are via a single login that can be used across numerous websites. The goal is to ensure that AARP ID can be used to open bank accounts, view medical records, receive offers and discounts from online retailers, and securely access government benefits and services from federal and state agencies.

When AARP ID launches by early 2018, AARP members and non-members will have a form of identification that can replace weak or overused passwords, making their personal data less vulnerable to misuse or theft. In addition, they will be able to control who can access their credentials – and revoke that access at any time.

“In our increasingly digital world, AARP is committed to offering solutions to people 50-plus to help improve their health security, financial resilience and personal fulfillment,” said Sami Hassanyeh, AARP’s SVP of Digital Strategy and Membership. “Digital identity is important to us as well as our members and we want to help create a free-flowing market for secure, trusted identities that our members can access with ease.”

As one of only four federally certified identity platforms in the United States, the ID.me Identity Gateway allows individuals to verify their identity online in order to access important services like government benefits, healthcare and banking. ID.me provides identity verification services to well-known organizations, including Veterans Affairs, USAA, NASA, Fanatics, Treasury and the State of Maine.

Retailers, financial institutions, healthcare providers and other organizations interested in participating in the AARP ID program can find more information on the ID.me site.

About ID.me

Veteran-founded and led, ID.me is a digital identity network that allows consumers to prove who they are online while controlling how their information is shared. For participating organizations, ID.me acts as a trusted intermediary, capable of verifying consumer identity and group affiliations in real-time. This allows organizations to ensure a consistent user experience across offline and online channels while reducing costs and security risks associated with manual verification. ID.me's Identity Gateway supports over 200 relying parties including Veterans Affairs, USAA, NASA, Fanatics, Treasury and the State of Maine.

In March 2017, ID.me closed $19 million in Series B funding. The ID.me Identity Gateway won an Innovator Award for Most Disruptive. It also won the Trailblazer award at the first annual K(NO)W Identity Conference in May 2017.

About AARP

AARP is the nation's largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering Americans 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. With nearly 38 million members and offices in every state, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, AARP works to strengthen communities and advocate for what matters most to families with a focus on health security, financial stability and personal fulfillment. AARP also works for individuals in the marketplace by sparking new solutions and allowing carefully chosen, high-quality products and services to carry the AARP name. As a trusted source for news and information, AARP produces the world's largest circulation publications, AARP The Magazine and AARP Bulletin. To learn more, visit http://www.aarp.org or follow @AARP and @AARPadvocates on social media.