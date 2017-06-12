Bonafide integrates inbound into every aspect of their business, marketing and mission, and are a true testament to their success.

Bonafide, an inbound marketing agency based in Houston, Texas, was recently honored with a 2017 Agency Partner Client Impact Award for Graphic Design from marketing technology pioneer, HubSpot. The annual award recognizes the industry’s top representations of inbound marketing across five key marketing channels, including a Graphic Design category. Of the 100 total entries submitted in 2017, Bonafide was one of only 10 Impact Award winners, and one of only two winners in the Graphic Design category, for their work for CourthouseDirect.com.

CourthouseDirect.com, an online repository of courthouse documents, had already developed a robust user base among abstractors, appraisers, real estate agents and title agents, but they wanted to promote their technological capabilities to the lucrative landman segment of the oil and gas industry. As the intermediaries between oil and gas companies and landowners, landmen play a vital role in securing mineral rights, a role that requires extensive research of local courthouse records. However, few landmen were aware that CourthouseDirect.com offered the same documents online – making education a top priority for CourthouseDirect.com and Bonafide.

Following in-depth interviews with key members of the landman community, Bonafide developed a detailed customer persona for the landman that spanned the history, demographics, business pain points and opportunities for growth through CourthouseDirect.com’s technology. Coupled with rigorous keyword analysis, this research informed the development of a series of highly targeted content vehicles geared toward members of the oil and gas industry, including online articles and blog posts.

Bonafide also created a highly shared infographic, entitled The Evolution of the Landman, to provide a visual representation of historical advances in oil and gas technology while directing audience attention to CourthouseDirect.com’s innovative Saas solution. This infographic was accompanied by a 35-page eBook, The Landman Survival Guide, featuring the same stylized design and imagery used across the other campaign components.

The campaign, which was promoted via several inbound channels, including email, landing pages and social media, produced considerable traffic for CourthouseDirect.com. The infographic generated 3245 views, while the eBook and corresponding landing page have produced 1045 never-before-seen new contacts and 22 new customers to date. In total, the campaign’s innovative design drew 65,136 unique visits to CourthouseDirect.com’s website, producing over 1000 leads that were converted into 25 customers and counting.

David McNeil, Vice President of the Global Partner Program and Strategy at HubSpot, Inc., cited Bonafide’s implementation of a comprehensive inbound methodology when evaluating Impact Award candidates: "Bonafide integrates inbound into every aspect of their business, marketing and mission, and are a true testament to their success. Since day one as a HubSpot Partner, their agency has been creating valuable, seamless interactions for their leads, prospects and customers. Agencies everywhere can learn from their innovative tactics and impressive growth."

Bonafide President Shareef Defrawi said: “As a longtime HubSpot Agency Partner, we know how competitive the marketing landscape can be. We work hard to help companies like CourthouseDirect.com stand out from the competition through compelling design and an inbound marketing framework, and this award reflects that commitment to our clients’ success. It’s a tremendous honor, and we thank HubSpot for the continued support.”

