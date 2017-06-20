Hospitality Technology (HT) magazine is pleased to accept nominations for the 2017 MURTEC Breakthrough Awards. The MURTEC Breakthrough Awards honor foodservice companies for outstanding achievement in business innovation. The awards are presented to operators for leveraging groundbreaking technology and innovative strategies to improve customer engagement and/or the overall enterprise. The MURTEC Breakthrough Awards are sponsored by NovaDine, an enterprise-class digital and mobile ordering solution provider to the restaurant industry.

Now in its 12th year, the Breakthrough Awards are being rebranded as the MURTEC Breakthrough Awards to coincide with the launch of the inaugural MURTEC Executive Summit, a sister event to MURTEC (Multi-Unit Restaurant Technology Conference).

“Technological innovation has always been a central component of the Breakthrough Awards,” Dorothy Creamer, editor of Hospitality Technology magazine, explains. “As we launch the MURTEC Executive Summit with the tagline, ‘The Business of Technology,’ re-branding the honors as the MURTEC Breakthrough Awards clarifies that forward-looking restaurant companies are increasingly finding ways to blend the physical and digital worlds both from a customer-facing and enterprise perspective. Companies that do so are better positioned for future growth as the world changes and customer and employee expectations shift.”

The submission deadline is Friday, July 21, 2017. MURTEC Breakthrough Awards are given in two categories:

Enterprise Innovator – This is presented to the company that has leveraged a specific strategy or technology beyond standard practice to improve overall restaurant operations. Results should reveal an increase or marked improvement in efficiency, cost savings, etc. Areas of innovation can include, but are not limited to: back-office and/or front-of-house applications, labor management, point-of-sale technologies, cloud computing, and enterprise-grade mobile applications.

Customer Engagement Innovator – This is presented to the company that has leveraged a specific strategy or technology to increase guest satisfaction, loyalty, and/or brand reputation. Potential concepts can include, but are not limited to: mobile applications, social networking, loyalty and CRM.

To nominate a company, please fill out the nomination form no later July 21, 2017. Winners shall be notified on or about August 11, 2017 and awards will be presented at the MURTEC Executive Summit on Monday, November 6, 2017. Technology vendors are encouraged to nominate restaurant companies, but are not themselves eligible to receive an award.

“We’re now at a time when the customer experience is intertwined with, and can be enhanced by, technology — when great service is a mixture of personal attention, convenient and user-friendly digital tools, and rich data intelligence,” said George Istfan, founder of the Raleigh-based NovaDine. “It’s thrilling to see how restaurants are getting creative in areas across both front and back-of-house operations, and we’re excited and honored to be the sponsor of this year’s MURTEC Breakthrough Awards program. I look forward to seeing the winners take the stage live at the MURTEC Executive Summit this fall.”

The MURTEC Executive Summit, held November 5-7, 2017, is produced by Hospitality Technology, and is a sister event to MURTEC (Multi-Unit Restaurant Technology Conference). The Summit is an intimate gathering of senior-level executives, unique from other technology events in the industry. The format and content is designed to draw in technology thought leaders and influencers in a program that prioritizes group discussions, two-way dialogue, and collaboration amongst both peers and sponsors.

Past HT Breakthrough Award Winners Include:



Outback Steakhouse (2016)

Fun Eats and Drinks LLC (2016)

Panera (2015)

Firehouse Subs (2015)

Chili’s Grill & Bar (2015)

Jersey Mike’s Franchise Systems (2014)

Truluck’s Restaurant Group (2014)

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar (2013)

Tony Roma’s (2013)

Legal Sea Foods (2012)

Jersey Mike’s Franchise Systems (2012)

Subway Restaurants (2011)

Domino’s Pizza, LLC (2011)

Jack in the Box (2010)

ERJ Dining, LLC (2010)

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar (2010)

Morton’s Restaurant Group (2009)

T.G.I. Friday’s (2009)

Hard Rock International (2009)

Cara Operations (2008)

uWink (2008)

Marco’s Pizza (2008)

Legal Sea Foods (2007)

Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse (2007)

Kahala – Cold Stone Creamery (2007)

Jason’s Deli (2006)

Noodles & Co (2006)

Buca, Inc. (2006)

About Hospitality Technology

Hospitality Technology (HT) is the only publication dedicated to covering the role of information technology in improving business performance for hotel and restaurant operators. The Hospitality Technology editorial portfolio includes: a print publication that publishes nine times annually and reaches more than 16,000 hospitality industry executives, three networking and educational events (MURTEC, HT-NEXT and MURTEC Executive Summit), a comprehensive website, e-newsletters, web seminars, and several exclusive annual reports and studies. Visit Hospitality Technology online at http://www.hospitalitytech.com. Hospitality Technology is published by Chicago-based EnsembleIQ.

About NovaDine

NovaDine provides enterprise-class POS integrated digital and mobile ordering solutions to multi-unit restaurant operators. Multiple prominent chain restaurants like Panda Express, Pollo Tropical and Taco Bueno have deployed the feature-rich turn-key solution to support their online and mobile ordering since the company's founding in 2007. To date, more than 25 million orders have been processed for clients, across multiple continents, in multiple languages. NovaDine is an innovator in the market place with unique features like its patented Group Ordering; the recently introduced full menu/order/POS integration with Grubhub; and Delivery As A Service integration with Grubhub, UberRush, Postmates and DoorDash. For more information, visit http://www.novadine.com