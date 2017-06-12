The Eagle Eye technology allows us to provide a much more robust network solution with the camera cyber hardening to lockdown the security solution in an otherwise open and higher risk environment.

Eagle Eye Networks, Inc., the leading cloud-based video surveillance provider, today announced a partnership with Stanley Security in the United Kingdom (Stanley), a nationwide provider of integrated security solutions for institutional, commercial, and industrial organizations. The partnership will immediately deliver a fully managed cloud surveillance solution, branded Stanley Security Video Cloud, built on the Eagle Eye Video Platform to Stanley customers.

Eagle Eye Network’s Cloud Security Camera VMS is simple to deploy, easy to use, and supports all modern web browsers. With the Stanley Security Video Cloud, customers can utilize Eagle Eye’s full iOS and Android mobile applications to access to live and recorded video, as well as install, configure, and manage their security camera system.

Stanley’s customers obtain the benefits of the Eagle Eye Bridge or Cloud Managed Video Recorder (CMVR), which is installed on-site. These devices connect to cameras, record video locally, and then securely synchronizes video and other data to the Eagle Eye Cloud Data Center. Eagle Eye Bridges and CMVRs are secure appliances specifically designed to overcome the demands of transmitting high-resolution video through the Internet securely and efficiently.

“We are thrilled with our partnership with Eagle Eye Networks,” stated Derek McLean, Head of Technology at Stanley Security U.K. “As the leader in cloud video surveillance, Eagle Eye has designed its platform to be easy to install, cyber secure, and flexible in that data can be stored both on-premise and in the cloud. This will allow us to meet a broad array of customer needs.”

To learn more about the Stanley Security Video Cloud, visit https://www.stanleysecurity.co.uk/solutions/cctv/hosted-video-3.

PRESS CONTACTS

Deborah Demarchi

Eagle Eye Networks

ddemarchi(at)eagleeyenetworks(dot)com

+1-512-473-0500

Alison Thomason

Stanley Security U.K.

Alison.Thomason(at)sbdinc(dot)com

+44 1793 412462

About Eagle Eye Networks

Eagle Eye Networks, Inc. delivers the first on-demand cloud based security and operations video management system (VMS) providing both cloud and on-premise recording. Eagle Eye Networks also provides a cloud video API for integrations and application development. The Eagle Eye Platform offers secure, encrypted recording, camera management, mobile viewing and alerts, and first responder real-time video access – all 100% cloud managed. The Eagle Eye Cloud Security Camera Video Management System supports a broad array of IP and analog cameras while using Intelligent Bandwidth Management™, making it easy to deploy at single and multiple sites. The API platform uses the Eagle Eye Big Data Video Framework™, with time based data structures used for indexing, search, retrieval and analysis of the live and archived video. Eagle Eye Networks sells through authorized reseller and installation partners. The headquarters is at 4611 Bee Caves Rd, suite 200, Austin, Texas, 78746. For more information, please visit http://www.EagleEyeNetworks.com or call +1-512-473-0500.

###