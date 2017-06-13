With our global expansion and rapid growth, we are proud to stand out as a top partner worldwide.

PowerObjects, an HCL Technologies Company, has won the 2017 Microsoft Worldwide Partner of the Year Award for Dynamics 365 Consulting and Systems Integration. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

"Being recognized by Microsoft with an award at this level is very affirming to our team," says Jim Sheehan, SVP of PowerObjects, an HCL Technologies Company. "With our global expansion and rapid growth, we are proud to stand out as a top partner worldwide."

Awards were presented in several categories, with winners chosen from a set of more than 2,800 entrants from 115 countries worldwide. PowerObjects was also recognized as a finalist for the Cloud Customer Relationship Management Partner of the Year Award.

“The outstanding innovation and expertise the Microsoft partner community continues to provide is demonstrated by this year’s awardees,” said Ron Huddleston corporate vice president, One Commercial Partner, Microsoft Corp. “We applaud PowerObjects, an HCL Technologies Company on being the 2017 Microsoft Worldwide Partner of the Year for Dynamics 365 Consulting and Systems Integration.”

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered exceptional Microsoft-based solutions during the past year.

About PowerObjects, an HCL Technologies Company

PowerObjects, an HCL Technologies Company is a leader in delivering Microsoft Dynamics 365 solutions through unparalleled offerings of service, support, education, and add-ons. Winner of the 2017 Microsoft Worldwide Partner of the Year Award for Dynamics 365 Consulting and Systems Integration, PowerObjects has built an unmatched team of Dynamics 365 experts that help organizations increase productivity, streamline business processes and build better relationships.