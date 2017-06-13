We are changing the way people and organizations are thinking about their data. Veera 5.0 is a game changer.

Rapid Insight Inc. announced today the release of Veera 5.0. Veera is a self-service data preparation tool to access, transform, integrate, analyze and share data from any source, via reports, analyses, or datasets. The release features a sleek new user interface, enhanced application workflow, and functional nodes, all designed to improve the user experience of its top ranked product. The new release also allows seamless integration with open source and third party tools like R, Python, and Tableau, allowing it to be a central collaboration platform for all user levels within an organization.

Concurrent with the release of Veera 5.0 is the launch of Rapid Insight Online (RIO), a cloud-based dashboard and report-sharing platform. RIO allows Rapid Insight users to schedule and share reports, predictive modeling outputs and visualizations directly via the cloud.

“For most organizations, the pain point is the data. Accessing it, transforming it into information, and sharing the knowledge extracted from it, has always been difficult,” said Mike Laracy, CEO of Rapid Insight. “Historically there has been a large gap between the complex analytic tools that require teams of programmers, and the simpler technologies like spreadsheets and pivot tables which enable large numbers of users to do some simple slicing and dicing of their data. By filling this gap, we are changing the way people and organizations are thinking about their data. Veera 5.0 is a game changer.”

To see how the easiest data prep solution on the market just got easier, you can preview the new features at http://www.rapidinsightinc.com/Veera50

