Jimway Chooses Emtec to Implement Oracle Cloud Apps

Emtec, Inc.®, an IT consultancy that enables end-to-end digital transformation, has been chosen by Jimway Inc., a residential lighting distribution company, to implement the Oracle Cloud ERP suite of applications across its enterprise. The Rancho Dominguez, Calif.-based company engaged Emtec for the initiative because of the consulting firm’s unique ability to offer end-to-end migration of legacy systems to a cloud-based platform.

Jimway recently purchased the Oracle applications to gain more functionality from its financial software, as its legacy system lacked full capabilities in reporting, purchasing, sales and inventory. It also wanted to move away from traditional on-premise hardware and software support to a cloud-based platform.

Jimway chose Emtec to lead the initiative after receiving strong recommendations about the consulting firm from both Oracle and the firm’s other clients.

“We only want to do this one more time and we have confidence Oracle and Emtec will do the trick,” said Philip Wu, Jimway CIO.

Emtec will help Jimway configure the new software, convert data from legacy systems, train users and develop interfaces for third-party applications. It also will help facilitate various modules within the Oracle Cloud ERP system, including general ledger, accounts receivable, accounts payable and purchasing, inventory and order management.

