Liège, Belgium (PRWEB) June 14, 2017 -- Diagenode, a leading global provider for complete solutions for sample preparation and epigenetics research, has licensed a new technology specific for ChIP-sequencing from the CeMM for low input samples.

Chromatin immunoprecipitation followed by sequencing (ChIP-seq) allows the study of histone modifications and transcription factor binding on a genome-wide scale. However, ChIP from low input, biologically-relevant samples is challenging. Researchers in Christoph Bock’s group at CeMM have developed an efficient alternative to ChIP-seq that addresses these limitations, which they have coined “ChIPmentation.”

In ChIPmentation, ChIP and library preparation for sequencing can be accomplished concurrently using a transposase, that allows the incorporation of sequencing adaptors on the immunoprecipitated chromatin directly. This approach streamlines the ChIP-seq workflow to make the study of chromatin from rare and difficult cell types possible. The lab’s work was published in Nature Methods article “ChIPmentation: fast, robust, low-input ChIP-seq for histones and transcription factors.”

Diagenode’s license terms with the CeMM include acquiring quality procedures and expertise for ChIPmentation libraries and sequencing as well as bioinformatics analysis know-how.

“Our license agreement with the CeMM for ChIPmentation will bring ChIP-seq to new frontiers and reinforces our commitment to furthering epigenetics research,” said Didier Allaer, CEO of Diagenode. “We will be incorporating the ChIPmentation technology into Diagenode’s Epigenomic Profiling Services upon launch later this year. Researchers will finally be able to address epigenetics profiling with difficult samples, biopsies, and other patient-derived samples.”

In addition, the company is developing an automated library preparation method using ChIPmentation on its signature automation instrument the IP-StarⓇ Compact Automated System. This strategy further streamlines ChIP-seq by incorporating ChIP and library preparation more effectively and efficiently.

“We are very excited about our collaboration with Diagenode,” said Christoph Bock of the CeMM. “Diagenode has a long history of proficiency in developing innovative technologies for epigenetics research.”

To learn more about ChIPmentation and stay informed about the release of this technology from Diagenode, please visit https://diagenode.typeform.com/to/eFXflf.

About Diagenode:

Diagenode is a leading provider of complete solutions for epigenetics research and sample preparation. The company has developed both shearing solutions for a number of applications as well as a comprehensive approach to gain new insights into epigenetics studies. The company offers innovative DNA and chromatin shearing and automation instruments, reagent kits, and high quality antibodies to streamline DNA methylation, ChIP, and ChIP-seq workflows. The company’s latest innovations include the industry’s most validated ChIP antibodies, CATS-based RNA sequencing, and epigenetics assay services. For more information about Diagenode, please visit the company’s website at http://www.diagenode.com.