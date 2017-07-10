We wanted a way to share these tools with other businesses that are just starting out in the hopes that they will see the same success that we saw when we finally got things rolling.

For small businesses just starting out, one of the most difficult things they seem to face is their employees, specifically tracking all their information. When they have to worry about running a business, it can seem hard to also track the individual hours, shifts, and pay of their employees at the same time.

This very thought occurred to MyExcelTemplates.com spokesman, Ben Davidson. Upon releasing a new set of free employee tracking templates for small businesses, Davidson said, “I remember what it was like when we first set out to make an Excel Template site. The hours were long and we had to make personal sacrifices to make it through each year. We persevered and became one of the leaders in our industry. The funny thing is that we used many of the same tools we offer on our site. Over the years we’ve made improvements and added better features but the bones are still the same. We wanted a way to share these tools with other businesses that are just starting out in the hopes that they will see the same success that we saw when we finally got things rolling.”

MyExcelTemplates.com has been leading the way in great resources like these since the industry first began. Unlike many companies that charge for their templates or require memberships to use their products, MyExcelTemplates.com remains one of the few sites that retain an “absolutely free” policy. Davidson believes this to be the root of their success.

Their collection of Employee Tracker Templates features a powerful array of tools that small business owners can use to track employee hours, wages, rates of pay, and much more.

According to Davidson, “These are the tools on which our company was built. We are living proof that they really can work. Most businesses don’t have the initial capital to spend on anything outside of salary, wages, and space. So when services that track that information for you at $500 a month come asking for money, how is that reasonable for any starting business? It’s not. That’s why our templates are available for all businesses to use.”

Small businesses looking to take advantage of these resources can go to MyExcelTemplates.com for more Excel templates and tools. The site includes resources for tracking sales, profit and loss estimation, and even balance sheets.