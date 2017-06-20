APG Cash Drawer Announces Hire of Product Manager

John Ragan | Product Manager As the APG product lines continue to grow, John’s experience will help us make sure we design and build the right products for the market and for our unique customer requirements in a timely fashion.

APG Cash Drawer, a fast-growing global manufacturer of cash management solutions, announced today the addition of John Ragan to the position of Product Manager. In his role, John will create product road map strategies for future features of APG Cash Drawer’s product lines.

John is a seasoned product manager with experience in mechanical design, manufacturing, and data communications. John comes to APG with an impressive background that includes both product and project management, technical/sales support, and training. As a veteran with over 15 years of experience and an extensive knowledge in working with the distribution partners, technology partners, resellers, OEMs, and system integrators, John's versatility and expertise will have an immediate impact on the products and customers served by APG.

"I am very impressed with APG's quality and their customer centric approach," stated John Ragan." I am excited to become a member of this culture of continuous improvements and always doing the right thing for the betterment of our customers."

"As the APG product lines continue to grow, John's experience will help us make sure we design and build the right products for the market and for our unique customer requirements in a timely fashion," stated Bob Daugs, Director of Product Management. "The addition of John to the product management team reaffirms our commitment to developing product lines across the POS system landscape globally."

John and his wife live in the Minneapolis area and have three grown children. In his free time, John enjoys golfing, grilling, and restoring British sports cars.

About APG Cash Drawer, LLC - APG Cash Drawer, with over 39 years of experience, manufactures a wide range of highly durable and reliable cash drawers that are delivered quickly to the marketplace. APG has built a reputation as the supplier of choice for cash management solutions for retail, grocery, hospitality, and quick serve for thousands of customers throughout the world. Whether it's our general application cash drawer, custom designed solutions, or the SMARTtill® Intelligent Cash Drawer, our products and brand are differentiated by our ability to deliver innovative technologies that globally enhance efficiency and security at the point of sale. To learn more about our products, visit http://www.cashdrawer.com or call 763-571-5000. Follow us on Twitter at @apgcashdrawer and on Facebook.