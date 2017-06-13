2016 Solar System Giveaway Winner "I always appreciate good service which I think is rare these days. I am so thankful that Quality Home Services took the time to do things right," said Mr. Johnson.

As SunPower by Quality Home Services kicks off its 2017 Solar System Giveaway today, the company also announces its 2016 Solar System Giveaway winner. The Johnson family of Visalia, Calif., was chosen at random to win a free solar system for their home. The SunPower 3.9-kilowatt (kW) system is valued at $9,000.

The Johnson’s had been considering installing a solar system on their new home when they signed up for the SunPower by Quality Home Services 2016 Solar System Giveaway at the Visalia Home Show last year. Though the news of their win was hard to believe at first, the Johnson's soon realized what a huge relief it was to have an experienced solar company complete a quality install of record-breaking solar technology on their home. The 3.9-kW system the Johnson's won represents a portion of the 8.04-kW system designed to meet their needs, and they anticipate saving around $2,400 in electricity costs annually with their new system.

“I always appreciate good service which I think is rare these days," said Mr. Johnson. "I am so thankful that SunPower by Quality Home Services took the time to do things right, moving the vents around to optimize the sun and our investment. So thanks to the better layout, great looking panels, and a hidden mounting system, I will always enjoy looking up at our SunPower by Quality Homes Services solar installation, much more so than if we had done it ourselves,” Mr. Johnson said.

2015 winner, Mr. Afarian states that "SunPower by Quality Home Services did an excellent job on the design and installation of our solar system. They guided our family through the process and the installation team was great to work with.”

For the third year, another lucky winner will have the opportunity to benefit from solar energy for their home. No purchase is necessary to win. Official rules and entry forms are available at http://www.sunpowerbyqhs.com/solargiveaway/.

About SunPower by Quality Home Services

SunPower by Quality Home Services is a second generation family owned company that has been helping homeowners in the Central Valley to have a better quality of life for 32 years. With a mission to provide the highest quality products to customers, the company is a certified SunPower Master Dealer. SunPower by Quality Home Services offers high performance residential solar energy solutions and has installed more than 6 megawatts of residential solar; providing families substantial savings on electricity and delivering a superior customer experience.

Selected by SunPower to represent the globally-trusted brand, SunPower by Quality Home Services is proud to partner with one of the world’s most innovative and sustainable energy companies, leveraging 32 years of industry experience and providing customers with the highest efficiency solar panels available today.

http://www.sunpowerbyqhs.com

Visit our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/qualityhomeservices/

License #716208