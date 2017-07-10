Nikki Baird of Retail Systems Research and Jayson Tipp formerly of Papa Murphy’s, will each deliver keynotes at CONNECT: The Mobile CX Summit in Philadelphia, Aug. 21-23.

As the retail and restaurant sectors continues to change, now is a good time for companies to further explore areas that might help them with their bottom lines.

The fourth annual CONNECT: The Mobile CX Summit, presented by Networld Media Group, will take place Aug. 21-23 at the Sofitel Philadelphia, right in the heart of the City of Brotherly Love.

CONNECT: The Mobile CX Summit attracts executives from the restaurant and retail industries that have a focus on the mobile aspects of their companies. And the agenda reflects the current trends in the market.

Jayson Tipp, former senior vice president of strategy and chief development officer of Papa Murphy's International, is scheduled to give a keynote address to kick off the discussion on Monday, Aug. 21. Tipp will discuss what he calls the three levers of a consumer-focused strategy.

After Tipp's keynote address, an opening reception will provide an opportunity to network with attendees, speakers and sponsors over cocktails and hors d’oeuvres.

Tuesday's full day of panels will begin with a keynote address from Nikki Baird, managing partner for Retail Systems Research. Baird will focus on which technologies retailers need to be aware of now and in the future.

Following Baird's talk, attendees will have the opportunity to sit in on their choice of eight different breakout sessions. Those sessions will include discussions about mobile marketing, mobile POS, m-commerce, among others.

CONNECT's final general session of the day will be a discussion about chatbots and commerce. Jeff Michaud, the vice president of sales for 3Cinteractive, is the session moderator and will help lead this chat.

CONNECT's first full day will officially end with a trip to nearby Lucky Strike, an upscale bowling alley with a nightclub vibe, cool lighting, soft seating, great food and drinks. Attendees will have have exclusive use of the second floor of the venue to enjoy great food, an open bar, unlimited bowling, billiards tables, shuffleboard and darts! This private dinner party is included with the Summit registration at no additional cost.

The final day of CONNECT on Wednesday, Aug. 17 will begin with what has become a popular part of CONNECT -- the Brain Exchange. This deeply interactive session is one where attendees will work with others at the table on a specific topic, hashing out best practices and things learned. At the end of the Brain Exchange, leaders from each table will share their takeaways with the entire room.

To close out CONNECT, a keynote speech about the mobile-first mindset from a yet-to-be-announced speaker, will be delivered.

Other speakers and panelists include:



Howard Blumenthal, Former Director, eCommerce ProductManagement, Advance Auto Parts

Jordan Campbell, Digital Marketing Manager, la Madeleine

Paul Epperley, Director, Consumer Technology Portfolios, Sodexo

Michelle Evans, Digital Consumer Manager, Euromonitor International

Melissa Gallagher, VP Marketing, Freshii

Rich Hope, CMO, Jersey Mike's Subs

Donna Josephson, Chief Marketing Officer, Fazoli’s

Prakash Karamchandani, Co-Founder & CEO, Balance Grille

Gary Kazmer, General Manager of Global e-Commerce, Crayola

Kevin Keith, Chief Brand Officer, OrangeTheory Fitness

Kira McCabe, Associate Director, Digital Media, Tropical Smoothie Café

Krista McLay, Brand and Communications Manager, Nando’s Canada

Keith Peterson, VP of Marketing, VERTS Mediterranean Grill

Laura Reese, Senior Director, Media/Digital/PR, Church’s Chicken

Dennis Schleicher, Senior Manager of Customer Experience, Kohl’s

Richard Schneider, COO, Sportservice, Delaware North

Matthew Townsend, Program Manager - Strategy & New Bus. Dev., HealthTrust

Kimberly Turman, Digital Marketing Manager, Pie Five

MJ Worsham, Corporate IT Manager, Roy Rogers Restaurants

There's still time to attend CONNECT and participate in some great discussions, enjoy a Philly cheese steak and take in a round of bowling. To register for CONNECT, click here.

Early bird registration is now open through July 21.

About Networld Media Group

Founded in 2000, Networld Media Group is a leading business-to-business (B2B) media communications company specializing in digital media, associations and events in the mobile, self-service, digital signage, retail, food service and financial services industries. Online properties include ATMmarketplace.com, BlockchainTechNews.com, DigitalSignageToday.com, FastCasual.com, FoodTruckOperator.com, KioskMarketplace.com, MobilePaymentsToday.com, PizzaMarketplace.com,QSRweb.com, RetailCustomerExperience.com and ChurchCentral.com. Networld event properties include the Fast Casual Executive Summit, CONNECT: The Mobile CX Summit, Interactive Customer Experience Summit, Bank Customer Experience Summit and the Restaurant Franchising & Innovation Summit. Networld also operates the ICX Association. Its newest offering, Networld Press, provides clients with an all-in-one website solution featuring custom website design and ongoing editorial, content strategy and website updates.

###