Author Pens Comprehensive Guide to Hypnotherapy

When Steve Webster first saw hypnotherapy in practice, he realized he was witnessing a real-life miracle. Eager to help others experience the beauty of hypnotherapy and provide a deeper understanding for medical professionals, Webster penned his first book.

“The Holistic Guide to Hypnotherapy” is a comprehensive and detailed revelation of the ancient art of hypnotherapy. In the first volume, readers will explore simple, complex, and metaphysical hypnotherapy, new techniques to use on different personality types, and the real Law of Attraction and how to make it work.

“During my training, I wanted to know many things that were not taught, so I knew I needed to write this book,” said Webster. “When I started studying hypnotherapy, I wished I had a book like this – one with a source of information that I could constantly refer to when researching a client’s behavior or illness.”

Throughout the book, Webster refers to a new expression – ‘Consciousness Engineers.’ Webster says the client’s consciousness creates their reality, and the hypnotherapist adjusts that consciousness.

“The Holistic Guide to Hypnotherapy” will provide readers with an understanding of how to create a world that brings joy and peace as it explains levels of consciousness and how one is immortal in their quantum world.

“As hypnotherapists, we deliver a much-needed service to the world,” said Webster. “Too many people are in pain, and we have the wonderful gift of unburdening those tortured souls.”

“The Holistic Guide to Hypnotherapy, Volume One”

By: Steve Webster

ISBN: 978-1-5043-5683-1 (sc); 978-1-5043-5684-8 (e)

Available on: Barnes & Noble,Amazon and Balboa Press

About the author

Steve Webster is the founder and owner of Thinessence, which is based in Los Angeles and is the country’s first holistic hypnotherapy weight loss and wellness center. Webster was born in the United Kingdom, grew up in South Africa and currently resides in Thousand Oaks, California with his wife, Tracy. An honors graduate of the Hypnotherapy Motivation Institute, Webster eats, sleeps, and breathes anything ‘trance’ related. He is aware of the incredible self-power each person possesses and enjoys sharing information with anybody who will listen. He has appeared on Hypnosis TV and is a regular contributor to hypnosis media.

###

Review Copies & Interview Requests:

LAVIDGE – Phoenix

Courtney Coombes

480-998-2600 x 612

ccoombes(at)lavidge(dot)com

General Inquiries:

LAVIDGE – Phoenix

Maggie Driver

480-998-2600 x 584

mdriver(at)lavidge(dot)com