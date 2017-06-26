Since the beginning, we've been laser-focused on providing the highest quality, lowest priced disposable gloves to a multitude of industries. Past News Releases RSS

My Glove Depot announced today the launch of https://myglovedepot.com, featuring more than 100 different types of medical grade disposable gloves, all at Depot prices. Prior to the introduction of the new e-commerce website, the company’s Sacramento, California-based leadership team has been supplying disposable gloves directly to healthcare and dental customers since 1993.

"Since the beginning, we've been laser-focused on providing the highest quality, lowest priced disposable gloves to a multitude of industries, all combined with superb customer service", says Bryan Shields, President and CEO of My Glove Depot. "Now, we're thrilled to offer our customers a new, beautiful, easy way to order gloves 24/7 through our new website."

The website offers an extraordinary selection of high quality, comfortable and durable gloves, including the latest technological advances in chloroprene, nitrile, latex and vinyl. The best, most versatile brands are featured, including Adenna, Cranberry, Medline, Blossom, Aurelia and many others. To minimize customer costs, all gloves are sold only by the case.

Every glove from My Glove Depot has one thing in common - all are medical exam grade, which takes the guesswork out of choosing the right brand, color, material, texturing, and type for your use. Also contributing to a good experience on the site are the extensive category descriptions, offering advice and information in every section.

"Born in the medical industry, high grade disposable exam gloves are now used to provide safety for dental, tattoo, automotive, food service, janitorial, salon, and several other industries," said Mr. Shields. "The website lets buyers shop on their own terms, regardless of market segment. Ideally, you can find the right glove quickly and easily, and be assured of its application to your need."