Allen Funeral Home and Crematory Marks 100 Years of Celebrating Life

Allen Funeral Home and Crematory’s number one goal in Bloomington is to help families celebrate life. That’s why Allen is hosting a community celebration, complete with Strider bikes for toddlers, to thank local families for supporting Allen’s for 100 years on June 24 at their location at 4155 S. Old State Road 37.

“Our motto is ‘We give every family in our community unique opportunities to learn, share, and remember,’” owner David Shirley said. “I can’t think of a better way to mark 100 years of service than to celebrate with local families.”

The celebration will begin at 10:00 AM and there will be Strider balance bikes on hand to teach toddlers age 2-5 how to ride. Bikes and helmets will be provided. Local churches will be there too to offer snacks and drinks, and there will be face painting and a balloon artist to further entertain the kids.

Strider Bikes, made by Strider Sports International, is the nation’s leading maker of “balance bikes,” which have no pedals, making easier for toddlers to learn to ride. Ryan McFarland, a cycling enthusiast who grew frustrated when he found that his two-year-old struggled to manage traditional training bikes, founded the company in 2007.

“Strider is the perfect partner to make this a terrific day,” Shirley said. “We’re going to show the kids and their parents a great time."

About Allen Funeral Home and Crematory

Bloomington’s only locally owned funeral home and crematory, Allen Funeral Home and Crematory has 100 years of experience caring for families, from all walks of life. Families choose Allen because it is a leader in its profession, dedicated to excellence in service, and have the highest integrity. To learn more visit http://www.allencares.com.