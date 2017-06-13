Higher Ed Growth Named One of Inc. Magazine’s Best Workplaces 2017

Higher Ed Growth (HEG), a full-service marketing agency specializing in post-secondary education, has been named one of Inc. magazine’s Best Workplaces for 2017.

Its second annual Best Workplaces award, Inc. received nearly 2,000 applicants and selected just over 200 companies with winning workplaces. HEG was one of five companies in Arizona and one of three companies in the Education sector to be featured.

"We’re honored to be recognized by Inc. as one of the best places to work in America," said Frank Healy, HEG President and CEO. "We have the best minds in the business behind every great idea and every new innovation. Our goal is to support their greatness, their ideas, their personal goals.”

With an emphasis on employee health and happiness, the company provides best-in-class healthcare, LGBT partner benefits, and generous maternity and paternity leave. It supports employee financial goals with profit-sharing and 401k company match plans. Healthy snacks and beverages in the break room and subsidized gym memberships are part of its health and wellness initiatives. Other perks include flexible schedules – especially for volunteerism – generous vacation time and a casual dress code. Pets are also always welcome at the office.

This is the third time HEG has made a Best Place to Work list. They were honored by Phoenix Business Journal in 2015 and 2016. The company was also named to the Inc. 5000 list in 2014, 2015 and 2016. As one of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies, the higher education marketing firm and technology provider grew 111 percent over a three-year period.

“Our employees will always be our most valuable asset,” added Healy. “Inc. Best Workplaces is a truly meaningful accomplishment for us.”

The 2017 Inc. Best Workplaces Awards assessed applicants on the basis of benefits offered and employees' responses to a unique, 30-question survey fielded by each of the applying companies. Responses were evaluated by the research team at Quantum Workplace. For its results to qualify, each company had to achieve a statistically significant response rate based on employee count. Survey scores account for employer size to level the playing field between small and large businesses. All companies had to have a minimum of 10 employees and to be U.S.-based, privately held, and independent – that is, not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies.

About Higher Ed Growth

Higher Ed Growth (HEG) is a full-service marketing agency specializing in post-secondary education. HEG uses proprietary technology to deliver targeted enrollment leads to for-profit and nonprofit education clients. In addition to lead generation, HEG offers services such as white label software solutions, inquiry management, enrollment analytics, and paid search management – with the ultimate goal of boosting enrollment and retention numbers for clients. HEG was named one of the Best Places to Work in 2015 and 2016 by Phoenix Business Journal. The company was also featured in Inc. Magazine’s list of 5,000 fastest growing companies in the US in 2014, 2015 and 2016. Visit http://www.higheredgrowth.com or stay connected with us on LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter.