National Cremation Service in North Hollywood, CA is excited to host a Summer Solstice Celebration through an open house to reintroduce itself to their beloved community. The public is invited to visit the storefront location at 10559 Victory Blvd. N. Hollywood, CA 91606. The festivities will begin Wednesday, June 21 at 11:00am and end at 3:00pm.

The open house will begin with a ribbon cutting ceremony with the Burbank Chamber of Commerce at 11:00am. The Summer Solstice Celebration will then begin, and guests will be able to share refreshments and celebrate with their neighbors and the caring staff of National Cremation Service.

The Summer Solstice Celebration will also honor Men's Health Month. Every June since 1993, Men's Health Month has raised awareness for preventable health conditions and encouraged men to seek regular medical advice regarding their overall health. Organizations around the country bring awareness to men's health during Men's Health Month through free screenings, health fairs, and other awareness activities.

National Cremation Service is excited to be a part of the community and is ready to serve their neighbors by providing them with information about how to secure their futures. The Summer Solstice Celebration will include an open house where guests will be permitted to tour the location to learn more about National Cremation Service’s work and meet our local staff.

Cremation services may be uncomfortable to talk about, and National Cremation Service understands that. But for those guests who wish to learn more about the options that National Cremation Service provides, there will be representatives at the event ready to help families plan their final wishes with confidence. With years of experience helping families make sure their final wishes are honored, National Cremation Service can help local residents choose a service that suits their needs.

Planning a cremation service for oneself or a loved one can be an emotional experience, but doing so can bring peace of mind. National Cremation Service has helped thousands of families around the country plan affordable and dignified services, and they are proud to offer their services to local residents. With one call to National Cremation Service, families can ensure that their loved one is completely cared for. With a preplanned cremation service, families can also rest assured that everything is exactly as their loved one would have wanted.

To learn more about the services National Cremation Service provides or to RSVP for the Summer Solstice Celebration, families are encouraged to call the office at (818) 755-5030. National Cremation Service also offers free online cremation resources for families wishing to learn more about what goes into the cremation process, the steps of preplanning a cremation service, and other frequently asked questions about cremation. National Cremation Service stands ready to serve the San Pedro community with dignity and pride.