On April 6, 2017 the Association for Corporate Growth® (ACG), a global organization focused on driving middle-market growth, announced that Doug Tatum, Chair of Newport Board Group, would be awarded its prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award at its InterGrowth® 2017 conference. Tatum, a widely recognized expert on the entrepreneurial economy and on middle market private equity (PE), was given the Lifetime Achievement Award, ACG’s highest award. It is awarded rarely--to a person who has distinguished themselves not only in their service to ACG, but also in their professional lives through community service.

The company Tatum Chairs, Newport Board Group, is a unique national professional services firm of CEOs, senior corporate executives and board directors. Its partners collaboratively assist emerging and middle market companies to reach their potential, which includes helping them become transaction ready. Newport helps companies consider the option of being acquired or financed by private equity. Newport also serves PE as operating partners and portfolio company board directors.

"These winners exemplify the very essence of ACG’s mission of Driving Middle-Market Growth here and around the world," said Jason Brown, 2017 ACG Global chairman and partner, Victory Park Capital Advisors. "Spotlighting their commitment to the association and the middle-market industry as a whole with these awards is but a token of ACG’s appreciation for all that they do year-round."

About Doug Tatum: Doug Tatum is a member of the teaching faculty at the Jim Moran School of Entrepreneurship at Florida State University. He is also Advisory Board chairman for the Business Dynamics Research Consortium at the University of Wisconsin - Extension. He was also the former chairman of the board of the Association for Corporate Growth. Doug is the author of No Man’s Land: Where Growing Companies Fail, a leading text about growth companies that has been translated into many languages and has won four National Best Business Book Awards. His insights about the economy and business have been cited in hundreds of media outlets including Inc., The Financial Times and The New York Times online.

Doug also serves as a Board Member in several early stage companies.

